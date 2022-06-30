ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury County, IA

FOOD BANK RECEIVES $100,000 GRANT

By Woody Gottburg
kscj.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND HAS BEEN AWARDED A $100,000 GRANT FROM THE S. L. GIMBEL...

kscj.com

Comments / 0

Related
Corydon Times-Republican

Counties with the most veterans in Iowa

Compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
homegrowniowan.com

Identifying the blue flower along Iowa roadsides

As Iowans take to the road for the summer holidays, they might wonder about the light-blue flowers growing alongside back roads and rural highways. Chicory (Cichorium intybus) is not native to North America, but has become ubiquitous in Iowa, and many others, as well. According to Polk County Conservation, chicory...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Sioux Center Issues Water Warning

Sioux Center, Iowa — The combination of one well being out of commission and dry conditions have teamed up to cause the City of Sioux Center to issue mandatory water restrictions. The City of Sioux Center has elevated the water conservation level to what they call a Water Warning....
SIOUX CENTER, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Riverside, IA
Local
Iowa Society
County
Woodbury County, IA
KMTV 3 News Now

Two Iowa mental health counselors lose their license to practice

A mental health counselor from Fort Dodge has agreed to the indefinite suspension of her license due to allegations of improper conduct with a client. Heather Sayer, who practiced in the Fort Dodge area and now lives in Colorado, was charged by the Iowa Board of Behavioral Science with failure to comply with regulations related to “nonprofessional interactions or relationships” with clients.
FORT DODGE, IA
ourquadcities.com

New Iowa laws bring big changes to child care, unemployment

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new fiscal year started on Friday, with state departments dealing with new budgets. There are also several new laws that are officially in place as of July 1. There are big changes to the state’s unemployment system. The amount of weeks one is able...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetables#Siouxland#Charity
Sioux City Journal

Tyson's Storm Lake pork plant turns 40 years old

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Tyson Foods is celebrating its 40th year slaughtering and processing pork in Storm Lake. In 1982, Iowa Beef Processors, Inc., a forerunner to Tyson, purchased the then-vacant plant from Hygrade Food Products and remodeled it extensively. It was IBP's first venture into pork production. Hygrade, which...
STORM LAKE, IA
Sioux City Journal

LETTER: Bottle bill changes inconvenience consumers

When Iowa's bottle bill was originally passed in 1978, consumers could easily return empty containers to local retailers and get a refund for their 5 cents deposit. Well now retailers can now avoid taking containers if they are licensed to prepare ready-to-eat food or are located with a certain distance from a redemption center or mobile redemption center. The distance is 10 miles in counties with 30,000 or more residents and 15 miles for smaller communities.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

NORTHSIDE WATER RESTRICTIONS LIFTED

RESIDENTS ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE INDIAN HILLS AREA MAY RESUME WATERING OF THEIR LAWNS. A BROKEN WATER VALVE AT 39TH STREET AND CHEYENNE BOULEVARD HAS BEEN REPAIRED SO WATER RESTRICTIONS FOR THAT NEIGHBORHOOD HAVE NEEN CANCELLED. THE AFFECTED AREA WAS LOCATED FROM 29TH STREET TO 46TH STREET BETWEEN HAMILTON...
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KCCI.com

Some Iowa businesses excited to opt out of bottle redemption program

BONDURANT, Iowa — Friday is the first day grocery stores and retailers can opt out of Iowa's bottle redemption program. Brick Street Market and Café in Bondurant is a full-service grocery store with a deli and a bottle redemption program. The owners say they're thrilled they can finally opt out of that service.
BONDURANT, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Giant companies are buying up Nebraska homes

Private equity-backed companies are gobbling up vast swaths of residential property across the country, including in Omaha. They are buying up hundreds of thousands of homes every few months. Then they are renting them out, often for more money, and often in neighborhoods with larger Black populations and more single mothers than the national average.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy