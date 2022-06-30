FOOD BANK RECEIVES $100,000 GRANT

When Iowa's bottle bill was originally passed in 1978, consumers could easily return empty containers to local retailers and get a refund for their 5 cents deposit. Well now retailers can now avoid taking containers if they are licensed to prepare ready-to-eat food or are located with a certain distance from a redemption center or mobile redemption center. The distance is 10 miles in counties with 30,000 or more residents and 15 miles for smaller communities.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO