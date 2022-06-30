FOOD BANK RECEIVES $100,000 GRANT

As Iowans take to the road for the summer holidays, they might wonder about the light-blue flowers growing alongside back roads and rural highways. Chicory (Cichorium intybus) is not native to North America, but has become ubiquitous in Iowa, and many others, as well. According to Polk County Conservation, chicory...
Sioux Center, Iowa — The combination of one well being out of commission and dry conditions have teamed up to cause the City of Sioux Center to issue mandatory water restrictions. The City of Sioux Center has elevated the water conservation level to what they call a Water Warning....
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa restaurant owners hope a new law restricting third-party delivery companies means their food will get to their customers in the same condition it left. The law, which went into effect Friday, means delivery companies can’t use a restaurant’s logo or menu without having a...
A mental health counselor from Fort Dodge has agreed to the indefinite suspension of her license due to allegations of improper conduct with a client. Heather Sayer, who practiced in the Fort Dodge area and now lives in Colorado, was charged by the Iowa Board of Behavioral Science with failure to comply with regulations related to “nonprofessional interactions or relationships” with clients.
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new fiscal year started on Friday, with state departments dealing with new budgets. There are also several new laws that are officially in place as of July 1. There are big changes to the state’s unemployment system. The amount of weeks one is able...
STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Tyson Foods is celebrating its 40th year slaughtering and processing pork in Storm Lake. In 1982, Iowa Beef Processors, Inc., a forerunner to Tyson, purchased the then-vacant plant from Hygrade Food Products and remodeled it extensively. It was IBP's first venture into pork production. Hygrade, which...
When Iowa's bottle bill was originally passed in 1978, consumers could easily return empty containers to local retailers and get a refund for their 5 cents deposit. Well now retailers can now avoid taking containers if they are licensed to prepare ready-to-eat food or are located with a certain distance from a redemption center or mobile redemption center. The distance is 10 miles in counties with 30,000 or more residents and 15 miles for smaller communities.
RESIDENTS ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE INDIAN HILLS AREA MAY RESUME WATERING OF THEIR LAWNS. A BROKEN WATER VALVE AT 39TH STREET AND CHEYENNE BOULEVARD HAS BEEN REPAIRED SO WATER RESTRICTIONS FOR THAT NEIGHBORHOOD HAVE NEEN CANCELLED. THE AFFECTED AREA WAS LOCATED FROM 29TH STREET TO 46TH STREET BETWEEN HAMILTON...
BONDURANT, Iowa — Friday is the first day grocery stores and retailers can opt out of Iowa's bottle redemption program. Brick Street Market and Café in Bondurant is a full-service grocery store with a deli and a bottle redemption program. The owners say they're thrilled they can finally opt out of that service.
Many people from across Siouxland have made it a tradition to come to West Lake Okoboji to celebrate the Fourth of July, but rising costs have made things difficult this year for tourists as well as city officials.
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KELO.com) — Out of an abundance of caution, Hy-Vee, Inc. is voluntarily withdrawing all varieties and all sizes of its Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad due to a presumptive positive microbial result on the line that the potatoes were processed on. While final...
SIOUX CITY -- After a COVID cancellation in 2020 and switching to a two-day affair in 2021, the 2022 installment of Sioux City's Saturday in the Park was back to a one-day bonanza of bands, fans, food and vendors. A little more than a half hour before the free music...
Thousands of residents in Johnson County, Iowa will soon see stimulus checks worth $1,400. Around 2,500 families in the county will see the stimulus payments as a form of pandemic relief. $1.5 million dollars have been set aside and will be used from the American Rescue Act to fund the...
Private equity-backed companies are gobbling up vast swaths of residential property across the country, including in Omaha. They are buying up hundreds of thousands of homes every few months. Then they are renting them out, often for more money, and often in neighborhoods with larger Black populations and more single mothers than the national average.
