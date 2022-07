On June 20, 2022, Austrian tenor Kurt Equiluz died at the age of 93. The Austrian press first reported the news of the tenor’s death. Equiluz was born in Vienna on June 13, 1929 and became a member of the Wiener Sängerknaben performing as an alto soloist at an early age. He went on to study at the Austrian State Academy for Music and Art in Vienna from 1944 to 1950 and in 1945 he became a member of the Wiener Akademie Kammerchor.

