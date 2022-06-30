ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Durant Requests Trade From Brooklyn, NBA Twitter Responds With Kyrie Irving Slander

By Robert Longfellow
 3 days ago

Source: Sarah Stier / Getty

The Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving, era of the Brooklyn Nets is [probably] officially over. On Friday (June 30) afternoon, news broke that the former has formally requested he be traded to another team.

Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported that KD had requested he be moved, per his “sources,” which more times than not pan out.

The news arrives just days after point guard Kyrie Irving opted into the final year of his contract , but not before some posturing about whether or not he would test free agent. Many saw through the jig considering Kyrie chose between taking about $6 million versus the $36.5 million he was locking in, no matter what thought leader malarkey he tweeted about or back and forth with Stephen A. Smith.

But as for KD, who has four years left on his contract, and his next destination, Twitter is already rife with speculation and theories of where he will land. Some early chatter is Phoenix or Miami.

But what many fans are into is getting these jokes and slander off as quickly as possible. We’re here for it, peep some of the best in the gallery.

