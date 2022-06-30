ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Travis Scott’s Dior Collab Will Finally Be Released Months After Astroworld Tragedy

By Martin Berrios
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N8eFV_0gRD2Iq000

Source: DIOR / Dior

It looks like Travis Scott’s Dior capsule will now see the light of the day. The brand has confirmed it will be releasing the collection this week.

As per Page Six the Houston, Texas performer shelved capsule has finally received a release date. According to the celebrity gossip site an unidentified source has shared that the pieces will be released Thursday, July 13. The drop was originally scheduled for a summer 2022 slot but was put on hold indefinitely due to the tragic events that occurred at the Astroworld festival back in November.

Shortly after Dior announced to WWD that the project was delayed. “Out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld, Dior has decided to postpone indefinitely the launch of products from the Cactus Jack collaboration originally intended to be included in its summer 2022 collection.”

Originally announced in June, the French luxury fashion house gave the “SICKO MODE” rapper reign to curate a men’s collection. “This unprecedented event represents the first full Dior collection ever created with a musician for the house,” a representative from the luxury brand said to Women’s Wear Daily at the time.

The capsule will include ready-to-wear apparel, accessories and the much anticipated B713 sneakers. The Dior x Travis Scott collection will be available online and at select Dior stores.

Photo: Dior

Comments / 1

Related
Variety

Cardi B Confirms Kanye West and Lil Durk as ‘Hot S—‘ Features

Click here to read the full article. After releasing a teaser video announcement over the weekend for her new single “Hot Shit,” due July 1, Cardi B revealed that the song will include features from Kanye West and Lil Durk. The rapper shared the news by posting the single’s cover art, which displays all three of the artists’ names,  on her social media platforms. The golden-toned cover photo features Cardi sprawled on the back seat of a car, sporting a short bob and metallic accessories.   View this post on Instagram   A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) As Complex reports, Cardi also spoke during...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Travis Scott Hits the Streets in New $5.5M Bugatti

Travis Scott is making his return to music, booked for festival stages and teasing the forthcoming Utopia album. With his return comes a new whip as Travis has been seen behind the wheel of a $5.5 million Bugatti. According to TMZ, Scott copped a new Bugatti Veyron Chiron Super Sport,...
MUSIC
Variety

Cardi B Drops Hot New Single With Lil Durk and Kanye West, Who Name-Drops His Kids, Virgil Abloh and God

Click here to read the full article. Cardi B may not have released a ton of music in the past couple of years, but when she has, she’s made them count: Following “WAP,” her 2020 smash with Megan Thee Stallion, and last year’s “Up” comes “Hot Shit,” a truth-in-advertising new track featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk with a fiery beat from Memphis-born producer Tay Keith, who also co-produced Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode” and Drake’s “Nonstop.” It’s a true collaborative single, with each rapper taking a verse and super-spare production — consisting almost entirely of vocals and beat, with the occasional...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Dances To Diddy's "Gotta Move On" Collab With Bryson Tiller For TikTok

Yung Miami and Diddy officially confirmed that they are dating (although still simultaneously enjoying their single status) on the first episode of the City Girls' Caresha Please podcast, and not long after that, the New York native revealed that he's moving on from the past – specifically his relationship with Cassie, according to rumours – on his latest collaboration with Bryson Tiller.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

Diddy Confirms Relationship With Yung Miami: 'We Have Great Times'

Sean "Diddy" Combs is setting the record straight regarding his relationship with rapper Yung Miami. The 52-year-old appeared on the first episode of Miami's REVOLT podcast show, Caresha Please, where he confirmed that the two are indeed dating. At one point during the episode, Miami -- born Caresha Brownlee and...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Nicki Minaj Tapped for 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Nicki Minaj, and Avril Lavigne have been tapped as performers for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 23 and 24. Additional main stage performers include Morgan Wallen, Lionel Richie, Black Eyed Peas, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Sam Smith, The Black Keys, LL Cool J, and Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, among others. Tickets for the Ryan Seacrest-hosted festival will be available via AXS from Friday, June 17. On the final day of the weekend event, a slate of performers will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
sneakernews.com

Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra Emerges In “University Gold” Morning After New Album

Whether or not you’re a fan of his recent Black Coffee-assisted album, there’s no denying Aubrey “Drake” Graham commanded a large chunk of attention on the internet last night with the announcement and release of his seventh studio album, “Honestly, Nevermind.” The Canadian megsastar is ostensibly trying to do the same in the realm of sneakers, as official images of his NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra in a “Black/University Gold” has surfaced.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Scott
HollywoodLife

Beyonce Removes Profile Pictures On Social Media & Fans Are Convinced An Album Is Coming

It’s been more than six years since Beyonce released a full-length studio album with new music, but fans are convinced that a new record could finally be on the way! On June 8, the Beyhive went wild when Beyonce deleted her profile pictures on all of her social media pages. While all of the rest of her content still lives, her profile pictures are now totally empty. The immediate theory is that Bey has a big announcement coming, and after such a long wait for new music, fans are hopeful that this small online change could mean a 7th album is imminent.
MUSIC
People

Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Renaissance Album

"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving," the Grammy-winning singer wrote on Instagram alongside the album's cover art. "My intention was...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Vera Wang Is as Youthful as Ever as She Celebrates 73rd Birthday

Vera Wang is aging backwards ... or so it appears! The fashion designer shared Instagram photos from her 73rd birthday celebration and she looks as youthful and happy as ever. "Getting ready! BDAY PREPARATION," Wang teased on one photo, revealing her birthday theme is "Enchanted Garden." In the next snap,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collab#Astroworld#Luxury Fashion#Wwd#French#Women S Wear Daily
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Seen At ASAP Rocky Show In First Official Outing Since Giving Birth: Watch

Rihanna has made her first official public appearance since giving birth to her son! The 34-year-old singer and entrepreneur traveled to England to see her beau and father to her newborn, ASAP Rocky, perform at the Wireless Fest in London on July 1. The “Work” singer was videotaped by a fan being escorted by security behind barricades holding back what looked like thousands of screaming concertgoers. She dressed in an all-black ensemble consisting of leggings and an oversized black puffy jacket. Her long hair was straightened and parted down the middle, and she accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a thick chain necklace.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 4, Smiles In Pink Dress For High Tea With Dad

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian‘s daughter Olympia, 4, showed off her cuteness, in her dad’s latest social media photo. The 39-year-old Reddit co-founder took to his Instagram and Twitter to share an adorable photo of him and the tot sitting down and enjoying some “afternoon tea” in London, England. She was at a table and smiled at the camera while wearing a pink dress as Alexis bent down next to her and read a menu that had “Bridgerton” printed on the back of it.
TENNIS
HipHopDX.com

Alicia Keys Gets $400K Egyptian-Themed Necklace From Swizz Beatz

Milan, IT – Even after years of marriage, Swizz Beatz is always looking for new ways to shower Alicia Keys with gifts. While accompanying his wife who was performing in Milan earlier this week, the multi-platinum producer laced Keys with an extravagant Egyptian-themed chain that will have other rappers tucking their jewelry in.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

Vera Wang turns 73 with a pink outfit (and pink hair) at her party

Vera Wang is positively bubbly about turning 73. In the caption of a new Instagram photo, featuring the legendary designer outfitted in a shiny, flowery pink ensemble (with matching hair and tiara), Wang wrote, "Celebrating my Bday with CAKES and KARAOKE…… and my new ROSÉ PROSECCO!!!!!!" A...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy