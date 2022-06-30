Reports: Kevin Durant Has Two Preferred Trade Destinations

The Nets forward requested a trade on Thursday, and he’s looking at two other playoff teams as potential landing spots.

Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets on Thursday, per T he Athletic ’s Shams Charania .

His landing spot remains unknown at this time, but sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that the 12-time All-Star reportedly has two ideal destinations for next season: Phoenix and Miami .

Bleacher Report ‘s Jake Fischer reported the same two teams as “perceived favorite landing spots” while Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports mentioned the Suns as a “preferred trade destination” as well.

Both the Suns and the Heat made the 2022 NBA playoffs and went farther than the Nets. Brooklyn was eliminated in the first round by the Celtics, while the Suns were eliminated in the conference semifinals by the Mavericks and the Heat were eliminated in the conference finals by the Celtics.

The obstacle for Durant is that he still has four years left on his contract with Brooklyn, meaning that whatever team picks him up would need to make room financially for him. His four-year contract is worth $194,219,320.

So, even though Durant has an ideal destinations list, it isn’t ultimately up to him where he lands at this point, even if the team is working with he and his business manager Rich Kleiman on facilitating a deal, as Wojnarowski reports .

In his last two seasons with the Nets, the forward averaged 28.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.

