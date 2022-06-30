ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Reports: Kevin Durant Has Two Preferred Trade Destinations

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36F9hc_0gRD2DQN00

The Nets forward requested a trade on Thursday, and he’s looking at two other playoff teams as potential landing spots.

Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets on Thursday, per T he Athletic ’s Shams Charania .

His landing spot remains unknown at this time, but sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that the 12-time All-Star reportedly has two ideal destinations for next season: Phoenix and Miami .

Bleacher Report ‘s Jake Fischer reported the same two teams as “perceived favorite landing spots” while Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports mentioned the Suns as a “preferred trade destination” as well.

Both the Suns and the Heat made the 2022 NBA playoffs and went farther than the Nets. Brooklyn was eliminated in the first round by the Celtics, while the Suns were eliminated in the conference semifinals by the Mavericks and the Heat were eliminated in the conference finals by the Celtics.

Watch the NBA online with fuboTV: Try for free!

The obstacle for Durant is that he still has four years left on his contract with Brooklyn, meaning that whatever team picks him up would need to make room financially for him. His four-year contract is worth $194,219,320.

So, even though Durant has an ideal destinations list, it isn’t ultimately up to him where he lands at this point, even if the team is working with he and his business manager Rich Kleiman on facilitating a deal, as Wojnarowski reports .

In his last two seasons with the Nets, the forward averaged 28.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.

More NBA Coverage:

Comments / 12

Roger Anderson
2d ago

Durant will always be a follower. Will not Man up and lead a team to a championship. He will go down as the follower and not leader.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

NBA rumors: Nets only willing to trade Kyrie Irving to Lakers under 1 condition

It looks like Kyrie Irving will get his wish after all, as the Nets and Lakers are working on a deal to send him to Los Angeles. The Lakers are one of the only teams willing to take on Irving’s headache at this juncture, and for good reason. He held Brooklyn hostage to start this offseason, all because he didn’t feel backed by a franchise which paid him max money to play in half of their games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
ClutchPoints

Patrick Beverley reacts to being in Rudy Gobert trade after helping Timberwolves get back to playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves made a splash trade on Friday as they acquired Rudy Gobert in a monster deal. It’s a franchise-altering move, as the frontcourt is shaping up to be the best in the league. Fan-favorite Patrick Beverley was involved in the trade as well and is now heading to play for the Utah Jazz. […] The post Patrick Beverley reacts to being in Rudy Gobert trade after helping Timberwolves get back to playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
ClutchPoints

Ex-Lakers big man Lamar Odom drops shocking Kobe Bryant truth bomb

Not a day goes by when the basketball world doesn’t think about Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. It’s now been over two years since his tragic passing and even his ex-teammates still have him on their minds each and every day. Just ask Lamar Odom. The ex-big man revealed to TMZ Sports that he […] The post Ex-Lakers big man Lamar Odom drops shocking Kobe Bryant truth bomb appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Rich Kleiman
Person
Kevin Durant
FanSided

Warriors fill backcourt void with former NBA champion

The Golden State Warriors are bringing in a former NBA champion to fill the void left by Gary Payton II and Otto Porter. The Golden State Warriors won their fourth NBA title in eight years after defeating the Boston Celtics in six games. With that, those that wer on the team that were impending free agents were bound to cash in on contracts with new teams. That is exactly what happened after Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. left for the Portland Trail Blazers and Toronto Raptors, respectively.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

LiAngelo Ball Has Signed With An NBA Team

The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Draft#Celtics#Nets#Athletic#Espn#Yahoo Sports#Suns#Mavericks#Fubotv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

79K+
Followers
36K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy