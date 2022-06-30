ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Motorcycle Crashes On Jersey Shore

Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter Facebook

A police motorcycle crashed on the Jersey Shore, authorities said.

The crash occurred after 2 p.m. on Route 9 at Cox Cro Road in Lakewood, initial reports said.

The crash involved a Toms River police motorcycle, a department spokeswoman confirmed.

A medical helicopter had taken the officer to Jersey Shore Medical Center, an unconfirmed report said

No other details were immediately available.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

