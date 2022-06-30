ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Coach Jared Bednar gets emotional during Avalanche Stanley Cup rally

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KzbbX_0gRD2Bev00

Coach Jared Bednar gets emotional during Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup rally 04:53

With his voice cracking, Colorado Avalanche Coach Jared Bednar showed a lot of emotion during his speech at the Stanley Cup rally at Civic Center Park in Denver on Thursday.

"I mean, this is a surreal moment for me. I'm going to try not to get emotional ... but I already am," said Bednar. "I love you guys."

Bednar thanked several people, including the players for "believing in us as coaches that we could get the job done."

"And I appreciate that level of commitment and trust and patience and all that," Bednar said.

Bednar also threw a lot of love towards the families of the players and staff who supported them throughout the long NHL season.

Bednar said he "couldn't be more proud" of the team.

"I can't even explain it. I couldn't put it into works."

"Everone has a story. And I could go through every guy and the sacrifices they made for our team and I'm amazed by every single one of them. I'm so happy for them. So proud."

"I love these guys. I really do."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01dhkL_0gRD2Bev00
CBS

Finally, Bednar paid tribute to the fans, who he rallied throughout Thursday's parade route -- even taking his shirt off and waving it around from atop a fire truck.

"I thank you all for your support. It's been amazing as the playoffs went on. It's been a huge difference maker for our team and I'm so happy to be able to be a small part of bringing this cup back to Denver to our fans."

Comments / 3

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHL

NFL legend Peyton Manning holds Stanley Cup with Avalanche players

Johnson, Nichuskin pose for pictures with two-time Super Bowl champion. Peyton Manning is no stranger to hoisting championship trophies in Denver, just much smaller ones. The NFL legend and two-time champion who led the Denver Broncos to victory in Super Bowl 50 hung out with the Stanley Cup this week.
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

Goaltending Should Be the Avalanche’s No. 1 Priority

As the Denver street sweepers continue to remove confetti from the parade route traveled by the Stanley Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, and as the players start their rotation of turns with the Cup, Colorado’s executive vice president and general manager, Joe Sakic, turns the page and begins the plan for the 2022-23 season. Sakic, who has been lauded as a brilliant architect of the 2022 championship team, and who also won the Stanley Cup as the Avalanche team captain in 1996 and 2001, will have his hands full.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
ClutchPoints

Patrick Beverley reacts to being in Rudy Gobert trade after helping Timberwolves get back to playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves made a splash trade on Friday as they acquired Rudy Gobert in a monster deal. It’s a franchise-altering move, as the frontcourt is shaping up to be the best in the league. Fan-favorite Patrick Beverley was involved in the trade as well and is now heading to play for the Utah Jazz. […] The post Patrick Beverley reacts to being in Rudy Gobert trade after helping Timberwolves get back to playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Bednar
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip May Lose a Major Sports Franchise

In Las Vegas, the house rarely loses. Sin City usually gets what it wants because it's an amazingly attractive destination for pretty much any business. That has been especially true in the sports world where the National Hockey League (NHL) literally added a new team in order to become the first major league professional sports team to set up shop on the Las Vegas Strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emotion#Cbs Finally
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Avalanche Continue to Beat Up Stanley Cup

The Colorado Avalanche might have broken the record for quickest time between winning and denting the Stanley Cup, but that destruction hasn't stopped. Everyone remembers Nicolas Aube-Kubel stumbling as he carried the cup towards the team photo, falling and denting the bottom of the team's biggest prize.
DENVER, CO
Axios

Denver is the new Hockeytown, USA

Hat tricks are one of the most exciting feats in hockey, and Denver just pulled off one for the ages. Driving the news: Crowds flooded the streets on June 30 for the Avalanche's Stanley Cup parade — the Avs' first title since 2001 and Denver's third hockey championship since March.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
46K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy