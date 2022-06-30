ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Confirm 20-Year-Old Mother Shot Dead In NYC Was A Domestic Violence Victim

By Connor Surmonte
 3 days ago
Azsia Johnson , the young woman shot dead in NYC this week while walking her 3-month-old baby, was previously a victim of domestic violence, Radar has confirmed.

The shocking revelation came less than 24 hours after the 20-year-old mother was shot point-blank in the head Wednesday night while walking her newborn in NYC’s Upper East Side.

According to the NYPD, Johnson texted her family earlier in the day to let them know she was planning to meet her ex-boyfriend – who was also the father of her child – that evening. Johnson was murdered hours later.

“She was targeted,” a high-ranking officer within the NYPD confirmed on Thursday. “It was a close head shot and there were powder burns.”

The NYPD also confirmed that Johnson had been a victim of domestic violence six months ago when her ex-boyfriend – who she said she planned to meet the night of her murder – assaulted her while she was pregnant with their child.

Lisa Desort , Johnson’s mother, alleged that her daughter’s ex started “stalking” and “harassing” Johnson after the incident.

Desort also claimed that although they reported the assault to the police, Johnson’s ex-boyfriend was not arrested.

“We called the precinct numerous times to tell the unit that he was stalking and harrowing her,” Johnson’s mother told The Post following her daughter’s murder. “Even [though] they knew what apartment he lived in, they failed to apprehend and arrest him.”

“The city failed to protect my daughter,” Desort added.

Sources within the NYPD have since confirmed that Johnson's murder was “domestic" in nature.

The police have yet to speak to the ex-boyfriend, but he is reportedly a person of interest as the NYPD continues to investigate Johnson’s tragic slaying.

The heartbreaking murder took place around 8:25 PM Wednesday night. Johnson was reportedly pushing her infant in a carriage close to the corner of Lexington Ave and East 95th Street when the suspect, described by witnesses as dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants, shot her once in the head before immediately fleeing the scene.

Johnson was immediately transferred to NYC’s Metropolitan Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

“She worked hard and had dreams of becoming a pediatric nurse in the near future,” Johnson’s mother said about her late daughter, describing her as “an exceptional young lady” with big dreams.

