Monticello, MN

Perry Sloneker honored as Monticello ‘Citizen of the Year’

By Jeff Hage
Monticello Times
Monticello Times
 3 days ago

A longtime Riverfest volunteer will be honored as part of the 2022 RiverFest celebration, to be held in Monticello from July 14-17.

Whether its emceeing the annual Riverfest talent contest, playing during the festival with the Rotary Boys Band, presiding over the coronation Monticello Royal Ambassador or leading the community worship service, Perry Sloneker is an important part of Monticello’s community festival.

Sloneker exemplified what a citizen of the year should be.

Not only is Sloneker a loyal Riverfest volunteer, the general manager of the Best Western Plus Chelsea Hotel is a founding member of the Swan City Heritage Foundation, which for years supported Sheila Lawrence’s mission of providing fpor the more than 2,000 swans that once calledthe Mississippi River at Monticello home.

He has also served two consecutive terms on the board of directors for the Monticello Chamber- a total of 12 years.

Sloneker, the 2022-23 president of the Monticello Rotary Club, has coordinated the Operation Valentine for veteran’s for at least a dozen years. He is also very active in his church.

The Monticello Times will take a deeper look at Perry Sloneker as well as his volunteer efforts in the special RiverFest section being distributed in its July 7 edition.

