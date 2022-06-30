Mark L. Perthel, Ambassador Theatre Group North American VP, Dies at 62

Click here to read the full article.

Mark L. Perthel, vice president of Ambassador Theatre Group ’s North American music division, died on June 24 at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, the company has confirmed to Variety. He was 62.

Perthel, who was also referred to as “Booker” in the entertainment industry, began his career at the tour accounting firm Phoenix Management, working with artists including the Police, U2, and Madonna. Throughout his 40 years in the business, Perthel held top talent-buying positions at Six Flags Theme Parks, Disney World, Bethlehem Musikfest and SMG North America prior.

He also launched MP Presents in 2002 where he presented, promoted, and managed concerts and festivals throughout the southeastern United States. In 2009, Mark joined Ambassador Theatre Group, North America as the primary talent buyer for the south-central/southeast U.S.

His work helped place the Majestic Theatre in Texas on the radar of major talent agencies across the country. Additionally, he played a key role in the reopening of the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans after the destruction of Hurricane Katrina and the opening of Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land, Texas.

Since news of his passing, there’s been an outpouring of respect and remembrances from Perthel’s friends and colleagues who have been sharing remembrances of the industry veteran.

“Mark was highly regarded across the industry,” noted Stephen Lewin, CEO of Ambassador Theatre Group, North America. “For many of us at ATG, Mark was a colleague, a mentor, and a friend. Above all, we will miss his warm nature and friendly smile.”

“He was a man of character, conviction, and incredibly devoted to his family,” added Mario Tirado of CAA. “If it is true that the music business is one built on relationships it is no wonder, we stayed friends with an incredible success rate on the shows we did for more than thirty years. He was a rock to many and a sympathetic ear to others. I will miss our talks tremendously.”

Those interested in paying their respects may donate in Mark’s name to MusiCares.org or the Nashville Rescue Mission.