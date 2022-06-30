Young Man Shot While Riding Down Johnston Street
Have you ever had something painful happen to you but it took a few moments to process it?. Well, Lafayette Police say a 19-year-old male was traveling in his...classicrock1051.com
Have you ever had something painful happen to you but it took a few moments to process it?. Well, Lafayette Police say a 19-year-old male was traveling in his...classicrock1051.com
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock1051.com
Comments / 0