Corolla, NC

Vacationing with the family: Stop meal wars before they start

Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Izkgl_0gRCzNFo00

We vacation with family. I'm not sure why. Of course, it's wonderful to spend all that quality time together stress-free, making memories, etc.

And the reality is that I'm proud to say we've managed to avoid all-out war at the dinner table. I mean, it starts out like a bad joke: A diabetic, a red-meat-lover, a ground-beef hater, a dairy allergic and a gluten-free health nut walk into a condo. Forget politics. Just try feeding this crowd.

Luckily, my sister-in-law is a nurse, and on vacation, when she's not treating slivers and sunburns, she specializes in planning and minimizing drama. As you read this, 13 of us will be spread out over a huge (I hope) house she found on Airbnb in Corolla, North Carolina.

Team Jennie (Jennie, plus Mr. Jennie and son, J.R.) will be bringing a trunk load of dietary restrictions, while SIL Sarah and her family will bring a suitcase of proclivities, as well as her in-laws, my in-laws and some teenage friends. We'll try to save money by eating at the house most of the time. Sometimes the only recipe I can think of is for disaster.

This is where Sarah swoops in wearing her cape. This is not her first rodeo. We've traveled like this since the kids were actually kids, and years ago, she began perfecting what I call The Plan. I share this, and a simple picnic sandwich recipe, in hopes of saving any other families out there contemplating vacationing with family — at least from all-out war at the dinner table. As for the rest of the trip, you're on your own. I recommend finding the nearest decent bar within walking distance, "walks," lots of shell hunting and naps.

Anyway, The Plan. It starts a month in advance, when Sarah sends out the email: Each family is responsible for their own breakfast. One family is responsible for sandwiches and salad and fruit and stuff for lunch. All the other families are assigned a night for which they are responsible for one of several "bars." This year, we'll have:

  • A pasta bar, including one traditional pasta, one gluten-free pasta, a cream sauce and a marinara. Meatballs might make an appearance, but they raise objections from several corners (dairy-free, gluten-free, red meat-free and ground beef-free), so maybe not.
  • A taco bar, including flour and corn tortillas, shredded chicken and ground beef, various toppings.
  • Grill night includes hamburgers, hot dogs and chicken tenders, chips and salads. (One thing we can all agree on is John's mom's potato salad, which is incredible. I'll include that here, too.)
  • Pulled pork and chicken made in a slow cooker or multi-cooker, buns, coleslaw.
  • Baked potato bar, complete with "real" (traditional) toppings and plant-based alternatives in brands such as Daiya or Toffuti.

We go out to dinner at least once, and there's usually enough floating around in the fridge for at least one leftovers night.

P.S. Sarah's stroke of genius this year includes kids, (two 16-year-olds and three 19-year-olds) cleaning the kitchen. Don't know if they know that part yet.

Anyway, here is the "recipe" for the giant picnic sandwich. It's great for the beach — for those who can't drag themselves up the sand and into the house. And fillings are completely flexible. I just wrote this one because it's how I like it.

One thing to remember, it's better if you make this the night before and refrigerate it so everything is the same temperature when you eat it. And that lets the vinaigrette to soak in a bit and get into all the nooks and crannies.

Also, I think this feeds about eight, but you can cut the wedges into as many pieces as you want.

PICNIC SANDWICH

1 solid (not pre-sliced) round loaf bread of choice, such as pumpernickel, rye or sourdough

1/2 half pound of ham or turkey, sliced thin to medium

1/2 half pound heavily seasoned cured meat, such as salami, capicola or pastrami

1/2 pound provolone, sliced medium

1 head leaf lettuce

1 full-size beefsteak tomato

1/2 red onion, sliced into half rings

Sliced black olives or tapanade

1/4 cup vinaigrette of choice

Using a serrated knife, cut a "lid" out of the top of the loaf, so that it gives you access to the bread inside, that you can replace later, as if you were carving a pumpkin. Set the "lid" aside.

Dig out the bread inside in rough cubes and reserve for another use (spinach dip?), leaving a 1- to 2-inch shell. Start with the lettuce, then meats, then cheese, then olives, tomatoes, onions or whatever you're using as toppings until loaf is full.

Pour about 4 tablespoons of vinaigrette or to taste over all the fixings, replace the "lid," and refrigerate at least 2 hours or overnight.

Slice into wedges and serve.

Jennie Geisler

Contact Jennie Geisler at jgeisler@timesnews.com or at 814-870-1885. To receive this newsletter weekly, sign up at https://profile.goerie.com/newsletters/erielicious/

Lifestyle
