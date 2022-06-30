CAN you find the heart hiding among the elephants in under 20 seconds - you could be the record holder if so.

This optical illusion has been causing a stir online and driving eagle-eyed puzzle solvers crazy.

Can you find the heart hiding among the elephants in under 20 seconds?

Hidden among the picture of elephants meshed together in a pen is a love heart.

Look a little closer and you'll find it wedged at the top of the image between a pink and blue elephant.

It comes as a very naughty optical illusion has sent minds racing.

What you see first in this perfectly innocent image will show whether you have a dirty mind or not.

The cheeky optical illusion left users struggling to un-see the image.

The picture was shared online with the caption: "Is that good parenting?"

Viewers can easily spot a baby lying down on a bed as mum looks on.

But our eyes are instantly drawn to the left-hand side of the image because it's difficult at first to work out what it really shows.

If you look a little closer, you'll realise the optical illusion actually reveals a perfectly innocent family scene.

The dad, who is topless, is kissing the baby on the cheek.

There are several types of optical illusions – this image is considered to be a "cognitive" one.

It can be really difficult for our brains to interpret everything at once, so they will often take shortcuts.

Eye-care company Clear Eyes explained: "These illusions rely on what the subconscious mind thinks and how it relates one object to another."

In this case, because of the positioning of the man's head, ears and his shoulders, our minds give us a simplified version of what we see.