ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Can you find the heart hiding among the elephants in under 20 seconds – you could be the record holder if so

By Adrian Zorzut
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rOOAD_0gRCymA400

CAN you find the heart hiding among the elephants in under 20 seconds - you could be the record holder if so.

This optical illusion has been causing a stir online and driving eagle-eyed puzzle solvers crazy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UNgZK_0gRCymA400
Can you find the heart hiding among the elephants in under 20 seconds?

Hidden among the picture of elephants meshed together in a pen is a love heart.

Look a little closer and you'll find it wedged at the top of the image between a pink and blue elephant.

It comes as a very naughty optical illusion has sent minds racing.

What you see first in this perfectly innocent image will show whether you have a dirty mind or not.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iAFG2_0gRCymA400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yjzS2_0gRCymA400

The cheeky optical illusion left users struggling to un-see the image.

The picture was shared online with the caption: "Is that good parenting?"

Viewers can easily spot a baby lying down on a bed as mum looks on.

But our eyes are instantly drawn to the left-hand side of the image because it's difficult at first to work out what it really shows.

If you look a little closer, you'll realise the optical illusion actually reveals a perfectly innocent family scene.

The dad, who is topless, is kissing the baby on the cheek.

There are several types of optical illusions – this image is considered to be a "cognitive" one.

It can be really difficult for our brains to interpret everything at once, so they will often take shortcuts.

Eye-care company Clear Eyes explained: "These illusions rely on what the subconscious mind thinks and how it relates one object to another."

In this case, because of the positioning of the man's head, ears and his shoulders, our minds give us a simplified version of what we see.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08v0Kr_0gRCymA400
This optical illusion has been sending people crazy

Comments / 39

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elephant#United Nations#Baby Elephants#The Elephants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Pets
heavenofanimals.com

Dog Left To Die With A Taped Mouth And Legs Can’t Stop Wiggling His Tail After Being Rescued By Plumbers

It was supposed to be just an ordinary commute to work for plumber Carlos Carillo and his colleague when they saw something unexpected in a ditch off the country road. “We didn’t know he was a dog at first,” Carrillo, an employee of Shoreline Plumbing in Texas, told The Dodo. “We reversed and saw him.” The doggie’s mouth was taped shut and he’d been tied up with tubing. He was clearly left there to die…
TEXAS STATE
dailyphew.com

Shedding Tears, A Giraffe Approaches A Car Begging For Help In So Much Pain

Those in the automobile were devastated when a giraffe approached, hoping that they would feel sympathy and provide him the care he so desperately needed to ease his severe agony. Her expression simply showed the immense grief and anguish she was experiencing as a result of her. Unfortunately, reports of...
ANIMALS
BHG

The Best Time of Day to Water Your Plants (And Why It Matters)

There's an art to watering your garden. When you know the best time of day to water outdoor plants, and the tricks to watering them most efficiently, you'll have happier plants. Even if you live in a rainy place like New Orleans or Seattle, you're still going to need to water your garden plants at least once in a while. Every summer there will be stretches of dry, hot days between rainfalls. That's when you'll need to provide additional moisture to keep your plants thriving. Water is too precious to waste, so here's what you need to know about how and when to water your plants.
GARDENING
Whiskey Riff

Pulse-Pounding Video Shows Feral Pigs Attacking People…And It’s Terrifying

These things will MESS YOU UP. Wild pigs, or feral hogs, reproduce at an insane rate and destroy everything in their path. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, “feral hogs cause more than $1.5 billion in damages (every year) to property, agricultural interests (crops and livestock), native wildlife and ecosystems as well as cultural and historic resources.”
ANIMALS
heavenofanimals.com

Man Accidentally Captures A Video Of His Baby Daughter Dancing To Their Dog Playing The Piano

Buddy Mercury is a rescue dog who became famous for his next-level piano skills. But he’s much more than that. The beagle also loves singing and is great with kids. The ultimate pupper. Recently, Buddy Mercury’s pawrents uploaded a video of his little sis rocking out to his tune, and it’s going viral for all the right reasons. Accumulating over 19 million views, this clip is precisely what the internet was created for.
PETS
The Independent

Playful baby elephant rips model’s skirt off

A model had a playful encounter with a baby elephant when she visited a sanctuary in Chiang Mai, Thailand.A three-week old calf at Chia Lai Orchid took a particular shine to Megan Milan, pushing her to the ground, pulling her skirt and rolling on top of her."I’m used to being around elephants but I had never been around one so young, he’s only three-weeks-old. So I asked to go see him. He was definitely a little heavy and strong", Milan said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ANIMALS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
559K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy