Calls for Virginia “Ginni” Thomas to be subpoenaed widened after The Washington Post revealed that the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas communicated with former president Donald Trump’s attorney John Eastman. Three people involved in the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot told The Post that Ms Thomas spoke with Mr Eastman, who tried to pressure former vice president Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Two of the people said that the correspondence was more widespread than previously understood. In turn, members of the committee are discussing whether to delve into her alleged...

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 17 DAYS AGO