Picture this: it's the beginning of summer, and you're fresh out of the salon with a new glossy hair color you plan to flaunt all season long. Es perfecto — just what you asked for. And now it's up to you to keep it from fading. Luckily, there are a few ways you can keep your hair in tip-top shape this summer to prevent discoloration, starting with adding the right products to your routine.

HAIR CARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO