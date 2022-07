Get ready to work out with trainer Khetanya Henderson, who will be leading this 30-minute dance cardio and sculpt class joined by Alexis Turner and Natalie White. You'll dance your way through the workout, adding strength moves such as side lunges, squats, and so much more. In the second half of the workout, you'll feel your core and glutes on fire with a series of planks and side-lying leg lifts. This routine comes with plenty of modifications and advancements, so exercisers of all levels are welcome. Get ready to dance and move with a smile on your face. All you need is a mat and a set of ankle weights for an added challenge!

