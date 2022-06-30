ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California climate rules won’t be undercut by Supreme Court’s ruling, experts say

By Nadia Lopez
CalMatters
CalMatters
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nqMkc_0gRCxFGQ00

In summary

The Supreme Court’s decision to limit federal environmental protection rules will have little-to-no effect on California’s carbon-reduction policies, according to experts — and state leaders say they are doubling down on their climate commitment.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision today to drastically limit the power of the federal Environmental Protection Agency to regulate planet-warming emissions upsets environmentalists, but experts say it doesn’t necessarily pose a threat to California’s ability to maintain its own stringent greenhouse gas reduction rules.

The 6-3 vote in the West Virginia v. EPA decision marks a significant change in how the federal EPA can exercise power to address climate change, making it clear that without approval from Congress, the agency is limited in how it can set national standards.

The bigger question now is how the ruling could affect the control all federal agencies have in imposing regulations and how states like California – which have historically taken a stronger approach to tackling climate change– could be affected.

California’s Air Resources Board, which oversees the state’s efforts to reduce air pollution, told CalMatters the agency agrees that the state’s policies and regulatory agencies now play an even more critical role in the fight against climate change.

Several experts say the ruling would not cripple the state’s efforts. Still, California’s efforts alone can’t solve a global problem, said attorney Sean Donahue, whose firm Donahue, Goldberg & Littleton wrote a brief in the case.

“California has its own state laws that are regulating carbon dioxide emissions so in that respect, it matters less to California directly,” Donahue said. “However, we’re all affected by climate change. California is doing a lot to try to reduce its own emissions, but we won’t have a safe climate unless everybody pitches in and the federal government’s efforts are really important there.”

The state’s authority to independently set stronger tailpipe emissions standards than those of the federal government was granted half a century ago, when Congress passed the Clean Air Act in 1970 . The law included special conditions for California to help the state address its severe smog.

Some experts worry that today’s ruling could lead federal agencies to take a more cautious and less effective approach to addressing major threats to public health and safety.

“The opinion takes away one of the EPA’s tools to address climate change going forward,” said UCLA law professor Blake Emerson. “But the broader significance is that it’s going to provide a precedent for both the Supreme Court itself and the lower courts to strike down federal regulations, both with regards to the environment and with regards to market regulation and public health and safety if those courts think that the agency has taken a really major policy position.”

Cara Horowitz, co-executive director of the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at UCLA School of Law, agreed, adding that “regulations that affect significant swaths of the economy that are not explicitly authorized by Congress with very specific and clear statutory language, are especially vulnerable.”

Several state leaders today maintained that California would continue to lead the nation in setting its own rules to reduce emissions, affirming that the ruling would not impede the state’s efforts to combat climate change.

“Today’s ruling makes it even more imperative that California and other states succeed in our efforts to combat the climate crisis,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. “California will remain the tentpole for this movement with record investments and aggressive policies to reduce pollution, to protect people from extreme weather, and to leave our children and grandchildren a world that’s better off than we found it.”

Attorney General Rob Bonta today called the Supreme Court’s decision “misguided and gravely disappointing.”

“We are running out of time in the fight against climate change, and we need all levels of government working together to take action before it’s too late,” he said in a statement. “In California, we have strong programs in place to address climate change, and we will not go backwards. With the future of our planet at stake, our commitment to tackling the climate crisis cannot waver.”

Comments / 7

Related
SFGate

Supreme Court Rules 6-3 That the Planet Should Burn

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Environmental Protection Agency cannot regulate how much climate pollution power plants emit under the Clean Air Act. The court ruled 6-3, along idealogical lines, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing the majority opinion. “Capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

What to know about the imminent Supreme Court ruling that could doom US climate action

After the seismic ruling of the US Supreme Court to overturn Roe v Wade, and strike down 50 years of constitutional abortion protections, the justices are set to imminently decide in another massively consequential, if lesser-known, case. It is likely that the court will deliver an announcement this week in the case known as West Virginia v Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).The issue at hand is whether the federal government has the authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from existing coal-fired power plants under the 1970 Clean Air Act, but could also impact its ability to tackle the climate crisis...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
MSNBC

Mississippi speaker: No abortions for 12-year-old incest victims

Now that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have overturned Roe v. Wade, and states are moving forward with abortion bans, a new conversation is taking shape, which was once limited to hypothetical thought experiments: the limits of GOP officials’ principles. On “Meet the Press” this past weekend, for example, NBC...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
Person
Gavin Newsom
CBS News

Supreme Court rules on EPA climate regulations, "Remain in Mexico" policy

The Supreme Court handed down two major decisions to end its term, ruling that the EPA does not have the power to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants, and that President Biden does have the authority to end the "Remain in Mexico" policy. Retired federal judge Vanessa Gilmore and CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson join Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green with to discuss the impact.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Greenhouse Gas#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court#The U S Supreme Court#Air Resources Board
Tree Hugger

US Supreme Court Votes to Cook the Planet by Limiting EPA's Power

To nobody's surprise, the U.S. Supreme Court voted 6 to 3 to make it impossible for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to protect the environment from climate change, to regulate carbon dioxide emissions from power plants, to meet American commitments under the Paris Agreement, and likely to keep the planet from heating more than 2 degrees Celsius, let alone 1.5 degrees.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketRealist

How to Apply for California Inflation Relief Checks

California inflation relief checks are coming for residents who qualify for the payment. The payment targets millions of people in the state with little income. Who's eligible for California’s inflation relief payment, and when will the checks arrive?. Article continues below advertisement. Sky-high inflation continues to devastate families across...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Supreme Court climate ruling returned power to the people

The Supreme Court’s ruling in West Virginia v. the Environmental Protection Agency, holding that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) cannot remake the U.S. energy sector without authorization from Congress, returns power to the American people instead of a bloated bureaucracy in Washington, D.C. As an added benefit, it will also prevent radical increases in energy costs — a welcome relief given 40-year high inflation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Motorious

US Supreme Court Kneecaps The EPA

What it means for the auto industry moving forward…. I’ve been watching the West Virginia v. EPA case in front of the United States Supreme Court closely since it not only impacts EPA enforcement practices but how other Federal Executive agencies broadly interpret and enforce laws written by Congress. The 6-3 decision handed down on the morning of June 30 will have a noticeable effect on many areas of life, including the auto industry, which I feel will be overwhelmingly positive.
CONGRESS & COURTS
LocalNewsMatters.org

Deal is close on recycling California’s plastic trash

Deal or no deal? Most likely, deal. The California environmentalists who back a November ballot measure to reduce single-use plastics appear headed to withdrawing it just ahead of the Thursday deadline, following fierce negotiations with lawmakers and others on a bill that aims to achieve many of the same goals and that is supported by some influential environmental organizations.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

CalMatters

Sacramento, CA
13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CalMatters is a nonpartisan, nonprofit journalism venture committed to explaining how California’s state Capitol works and why it matters.

 https://calmatters.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy