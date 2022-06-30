ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Ohio State, Big Ten members welcome UCLA and USC with unanimous vote

By Brian Hofmann, Justin Holbrock
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cXQgb_0gRCwmf800

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — The Big Ten is getting bigger, again.

The 14-member conference, including Ohio State, unanimously approved the addition of UCLA and Southern California as members.

The two California schools, who are long-time members of the Pac-12, announced they join the Big Ten in 2024.

USC football coach Lincoln Riley tweeted Thursday evening: “Excited to be a part of this historic move. Can’t wait.”

I am beyond thrilled that USC will be joining the Big Ten Conference . We are thankful to the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors and Commissioner Kevin Warren for the opportunity to become a member of the oldest and most storied conference in the country. We will officially begin our membership in August 2024.

USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn

Big Ten membership offers Bruins exciting new competitive opportunities and a broader national media platform for our student-athletes to compete and showcase their talents. Specifically, this move will enhance Name, Image and Likeness opportunities through greater exposure for our student-athletes and offer new partnerships with entities across the country.

UCLA chancellor Gene Block and Athletic Director martin Jarmond
Sheetz $3.99 gas: Will it damage your car?

Even though the conference has traditionally been considered a Midwest league, expansion in the past 35 years has brought Penn State in 1990, Nebraska in 2011, and Maryland and Rutgers in 2014.

The current membership consists of:

  • Ohio State
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Maryland
  • Michigan
  • Michigan State
  • Minnesota
  • Nebraska
  • Northwestern
  • Penn State
  • Purdue
  • Rutgers
  • Wisconsin

UCLA and USC coming east is the latest move in major conference realignment, which began when Texas and Oklahoma announced they would leave the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference in 2025, bringing the SEC to 16 members.

Since then, the Big 12 added four schools that hadn’t been part of a major conference and some smaller conferences adjusted ranks, but this would be the first time since then that schools from a major league have left to join another one.

The Pac-12 has not had any membership changes since 2011.

It’s unclear how UCLA and USC joining the Big Ten will impact the alliance made between the Big Ten, ACC and Pac 12 less than a year ago .

UCLA Athletic Director Marin Jarmond has a close connection with Ohio State where he served as deputy director of athletics, moving up the ranks after arriving as an associate athletic director for development in 2009.

During his time at Ohio State, he was the lead administrator for a variety of sports, including football and men’s basketball, and directed external and internal relations and day-today operations. He also had responsibility for football scheduling, served on the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Committee, and was a member of the inaugural College Football Playoff National Championship Advisory Group and the Rose Bowl Advisory Committee.

As Ohio State Athletics’ chief advancement officer, Jarmond helped raise more than $120 million between 2010-2012.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

SoFi Stadium to host ‘Largest Nerf Battle in the World’

Home to both the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers — and also the site of Super Bowl LVI — SoFi Stadium is no stranger to epic battles. On Saturday, a different type of event will be taking place in the state-of-the-art sports complex: a Nerf war. Jared’s Epic Blaster Battle is billed as the largest […]
INGLEWOOD, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Fourth of July Fireworks Shows Have Been Canceled in These SoCal Cities

Some Southern California communities will have to wait more than a year for their next Fourth of July fireworks shows. The cities of Lancaster, Palmdale, La Punte and Lynwood are being forced to cancel or revise their shows. The cancellations come after a state investigation into the company they all...
LYNWOOD, CA
KTLA

Charlotte Hornets player Miles Bridges arrested for domestic violence: LAPD

Miles Bridges, a forward for the Charlotte Hornets, was arrested in Los Angeles this week on suspicion of domestic violence, police announced Friday. Bridges was taken into custody Wednesday at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Division in Del Rey. The arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred Monday in West Los Angeles, police said […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
orangecountytribune.com

Signs point up in corona cases

All four major metrics tracking the status of the coronavirus pandemic in Orange County showed increases in Friday’s report. According to the county health care agency, the latest tally of confirmed new cases over a three-day period is 3,826. That’s an average of 1275.3 cases. Friday’s number reflects...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

‘Pill roulette’: A spiraling drug crisis in Orange County

It’s January 2020, and the coroner has started work early. Jessica Filson, 29, and her boyfriend, Nicholas Castillo, 30, have been pronounced dead in their apartment in Redlands, California. A few hours later, two other deaths are reported. Five months later, Alexander Neville, 14, is pronounced dead at 9:59...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
globalcirculate.com

Best food stops on I-5 between the Bay Area and Los Angeles

March 25, 2016Updated: June 28, 2022 2:45 p.m. Anyone who has ever driven California’s Interstate 5 knows the numbing effect of boredom as you pass through a vast land of sameness, open field after open field. Oh, there’s a McDonald’s! And then more drought-parched fields as far as the eye can see.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Bohn
Person
Lincoln Riley
KPBS

California’s change to concealed carry permits would reduce wide variations among counties

Over the last decade, Orange County issued 65,171 permits to carry a concealed handgun and both Fresno and Sacramento counties issued more than 45,000. That’s according to data published online Monday by the California Department of Justice, but which has since been removed after reporters discovered that the open database included the names, home addresses and other personal information of more than 200,000 concealed carry permit holders in the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California advances bill to create legal drug injection sites

The California Assembly on Thursday approved a controversial bill allowing Los Angeles, Oakland and San Francisco to set up places where opioid users could legally inject drugs in supervised settings. The move follows more than a year of legislative consideration, with proponents saying it would save lives and detractors saying it would enable drug addiction. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Voice of OC

Orange County July 4 Celebrations Are Back in Full Swing

Independence Day enlivens the summer with bright fireworks and patriotic colors of red, white and blue. The historical American holiday commemorates the famous date of July 4, 1776, when the Declaration of Independence was ratified, and it is celebrated today with parades, pancakes, fairs and fireworks. Cities throughout Orange County...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucla Football#Ohio State#Usc Football#American Football#College Football#Usc#Pac 12#The Big Ten Conference#Athletic#Rutgers
KTLA

California’s eviction moratorium ends

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect that the eviction moratorium in Los Angeles will remain in place at least through July 22, 2023. An extension to California’s eviction protections ended Thursday night, despite concerns from tenant advocates that thousands across the state are at risk of losing their housing. The protections were […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
southocbeaches.com

Irvine Farmers Market Saturday July 2 2022

Irvine Farmers Market Saturday July 2 2022. #Irvine Certified #FarmersMarket is on Saturday’s in 2022. Irvine Farmers Market is at Mariner’s Church at 8:00am-12:00pm rain or shine. California Certified Farmers’ Markets are the real thing – places where genuine farmers sell fruits, nuts, and vegetables directly to the...
IRVINE, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 7/1/22

In San Bernardino County, hospitalizations increased 29% this week compared to last. New reported cases also rose as well, but by 13%. In Riverside County, COVID-19 hospitalizations were up compared to last week by 18%. Like San Bernardino County, new cases also increased, but by 28%. Overall, both counties combined...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
KESQ News Channel 3

How many concealed carry permits are issued in Riverside County?

New data published this week by the California Department of Justice shows big differences from county to county in the number of concealed carry licenses that have been issued. After the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Americans have the right to carry hidden handguns outside of their home, local gun rights experts are expecting to see The post How many concealed carry permits are issued in Riverside County? appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Californians to get up to $1,050 in inflation relief payments as part of budget deal, lawmakers say

California state leaders have reached a budget agreement that would send inflation relief payments to 23 million Americans, amid soaring inflation and rising gas prices. The office of Governor Gavin Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood) issued a joint press release on Sunday night announcing The post Californians to get up to $1,050 in inflation relief payments as part of budget deal, lawmakers say appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

KTLA

58K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy