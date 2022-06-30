ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livermore, CA

Sonny Barger, figurehead of Hells Angels, dies at 83

By Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ae8yX_0gRCw7ki00

Sonny Barger, the leather-clad fixture of 1960s counterculture and figurehead of the Hells Angels motorcycle club who was at the notorious Rolling Stones concert at Altamont Speedway, has died. He was 83.

Barger’s death was announced on his Facebook page late Wednesday.

“If you are reading this message, you’ll know that I’m gone. I’ve asked that this note be posted immediately after my passing,” a posting said. “I’ve lived a long and good life filled with adventure. And I’ve had the privilege to be part of an amazing club.”

The post said that “I passed peacefully after a brief battle with cancer.”

Barger’s former attorney, Fritz Clapp, told The Associated Press that Barger had liver cancer and died Wednesday night at home in Livermore, California. Barger composed the post placed on the Facebook page managed by Barger’s wife, Zorana, he said.

Ralph “Sonny” Barger was a founding member of the Oakland, California, chapter of the Hells Angels in 1957 and was present at its most infamous moment — the 1969 Rolling Stones concert at Altamont Speedway during which bikers hired as security staff fatally stabbed a concertgoer who pulled a gun on one of their members.

The Hells Angels were typically depicted by the media as the dark fringe of the 1960s counterculture, embracing freedom, drugs and rock music, but also crime and violence.

But Barger, the unofficial spokesman for the Hells Angels, downplayed their outlaw reputation.

“They say we’re organized crime, but if you took every Hells Angel on the face of the Earth and got rid of them you wouldn’t drop the crime rate in the world one-tenth of one percent,” he said in a 2000 interview for Heads magazine. “We’re a little drop in the bucket. There’s more cops committing crimes than Hells Angels.”

Barger’s own arrest record included charges ranging from drunken driving to attempted murder. He served 13 years in various prisons, according to news reports.

He claimed that one of his most satisfying experiences was his acquittal in 1980 on a count of racketeering, and the declaration of a mistrial on a charge of conspiracy to violate the racketeering law.

But in 1988, a jury found Barger guilty of conspiracy to violate federal firearms and explosives laws in plots to kill members of a rival gang. He was sentenced to a six-year term at the Phoenix Federal Correctional Institution and was released in 1992.

Barger capitalized on his notoriety. He wrote three books about his life and philosophy, including a best-selling autobiography, “Hell’s Angel.” A chapter title in one of his books was “Nothing states your position more clearly than a punch in the face.” He also wrote two novels.

Sonny Barger Productions operates a website and sells clothing.

A high school dropout at 16, Barger grew up in Oakland and joined the Army in 1955 with a forged birth certificate. He was kicked out with an honorable discharge after the forgery was discovered.

He started the Hells Angels with friends and soon learned there were other Hells Angels clubs in California. Barger helped unify the clubs.

He served as the main character in Hunter Thompson’s 1966 expose “Hell’s Angels: The Strange and Terrible Saga of the Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs.”

“He’s smart and he’s crafty and he has a kind of wild animal cunning. He was clearly the most competent person around,” Thompson wrote.

Of the Altamont killing, Barger argued that the Hells Angels acted in self-defense. The club member charged in the incident was acquitted. The stabbing was captured by a camera crew filming the documentary “Gimme Shelter.”

Barger underwent a laryngectomy in the early 1980s for throat cancer, which he attributed to a long, three-pack-a-day cigarette habit. Thereafter, he breathed through a plastic valve in his neck, and covered the vent to speak.

“Live your life the Sonny Barger way? I don’t recommend it,” he wrote in the opening lines to his 2005 book “Freedom: Credos from the Road.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Sonny Barger, Hells Angels Founder and 'Sons of Anarchy' Actor, Dies at 83

Sonny Barger, a founder of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang and an actor on Sons of Anarchy, has died at the age of 83. Over on Barger's official Facebook page, a message seemingly written by the outlaw himself was posted to fans and followers, revealing the sad news. "If you are reading this message, you'll know that I'm gone," the message stated. "I've asked that this note be posted immediately after my passing."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Livermore, CA
Livermore, CA
Entertainment
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
City
Oakland, CA
Oakland, CA
Entertainment
Complex

The Most Dangerous Biker Gangs in America

Outlaw motorcycle gangs have been a thorn in the side of US law enforcement since the 1960s. Today, these dangerous organizations are engaged in criminal activities on both coasts and throughout the American heartland. “One-percenter” motorcycle clubs—so named because the American Motorcyclist Association has said that 99 percent of motorcyclists are law-abiding—run drugs across the borders and participate in a litany of additional crimes, from contract killing to petty theft.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonny Barger
Eater

This ‘Landmark’ Northern California Restaurant Is Closing After 87 Years

Since the mid 1930s, there’s been a small cream-colored building in West Sacramento where hungry passersby could find homemade food served by the Palamidessi family. But by the end of the year that legacy will come to an end. According to a post on the Club Pheasant restaurant website, the Palamidessi family plans to close their longstanding restaurant in the coming months. “The last few years have been tough for many people and businesses,” the post reads in part. “Through it all, Club Pheasant has been supported day after day by an outpouring of community love, support and understanding.”
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rolling Stones#The Associated Press#The Hells Angels
KTLA

6 stolen vehicles recovered, 9 people arrested: Glendale PD

Glendale police recovered six stolen vehicles in the last month and arrested nine people in connection to the thefts. Around 4:30 p.m. June 21, patrol officers located a stolen vehicle in a parking lot on the 1400 block of E. Colorado Street. The officers observed a man who appeared to be sleeping inside of the […]
GLENDALE, CA
Washington Examiner

When did California become so racist?

The California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans released an “interim report” last month, and it is indeed a fascinating document. It includes some common myths of the Left, including the false claim that 1619 was the first year African slaves were brought to North America. It also glosses over California’s dark history of Native American enslavement, which is odd considering how much time the report spends on the very real ill treatment of black people in the rest of the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Army
CBS LA

Britney Spears' ex-husband after crashing her wedding in Thousand Oaks

Britney Spears' ex-husband was arrested by Ventura County deputies after he crashed her wedding in Thousand Oaks.According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, private security detained Jason Alexander shortly after 2 p.m. at the Spears' home, before the wedding. Deputies arrived soon after and arrested him for an outstanding warrant from Napa. Details of how he gained access to the property have not been released. Authorities said that this is an ongoing investigation and more charges can be filed against Alexander once investigators determine the ex-husband's intent and if crimes were committed.Spears and Alexander were married for less than three days in 2004. 
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
KTLA

KTLA

58K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy