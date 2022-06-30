ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Warner Bros. Defends JK Rowling at ‘Harry Potter’ Press Event Amid Transphobic Statements, ‘Proud’ to Work with Author

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Warner Bros. is continuing to stand by controversial “ Harry Potter ” author JK Rowling after her series of transphobic comments.

During an anniversary of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” press conference with actor Tom Felton, a Sky News reporter was prohibited from asking about Rowling’s involvement. Felton was interviewed as part of the Mandrakes and Magical Creatures feature at Warner Brothers Studios.

Sky News reporter Claire Gregory asked, “And you’re sort of, you’re still, you and the other stars of the film, still very much the face of the franchise, if you like. We speak and hear from you guys. JK obviously has sort of more of a back seat now. Is it strange for her being around at things like this?”

A third party public relations representative interjected before Felton could answer, saying, “Next question, please.”

The representative later added, “JK Rowling is not connected to Warner or Tom Felton, the team felt it was not relevant to the piece.”

A Warner Bros. Studio Tour London spokesperson addressed the viral moment, telling Daily Mail UK that “Warner Bros. has enjoyed a creative, productive, and fulfilling partnership with J.K. Rowling for the past 20 years. She is one of the world’s most accomplished storytellers, and we are proud to be the studio to bring her vision, characters, and stories to life now – and for decades to come.”

The official press statement continued: “ On Monday, a statement was issued by a third-party media agency that appeared contrary to this view. The statement was wholly wrong, and Warner Bros. Studio Tour London regrets it happened as part of a media event that day.”

Rowling penned the seven bestselling “Harry Potter” books before introducing the “Fantastic Beasts” prequel series . The author has come under fire for a slew of transphobic comments over the years , most recently in March 2022 regarding proposed amendments to the Gender Recognition Reform Bill in Scotland .

Rowling made headlines earlier this week for being pranked by Russian comedy duo Vovan and Lexus into thinking she was speaking with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in a Zoom interview.

In a dig at Rowling’s outspoken anti-trans sentiments, the comedy duo asked the author whether Professor Dumbledore was actually gay and who he slept with. “Hopefully not with a transgender,” they said.

Rowling co-wrote “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” and has final approval over scripts, according to Variety . Despite not attending HBO’s 20th anniversary special for “Harry Potter,” Rowling walked the red carpet for the “Fantastic Beasts” latest premiere.

Warner Bros. has also doubled down (thus far) on controversial star Ezra Miller ahead of DC installment “The Flash” and after downplaying Miller’s involvement in “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.” Conflicting reports that an internal meeting took place to “hit pause” on the film’s release amid Miller’s multiple arrests and allegations seemed to be dispelled after a Variety report claimed the studio was still moving fully ahead with “The Flash” press campaign.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Ezra Miller’s Icelandic Choking Victim Speaks Out: ‘Fun and Games — but Then It Wasn’t’

Click here to read the full article. In 2020, long before Ezra Miller had been accused of grooming minors, was arrested for drunk and disorderly conduct at a karaoke bar, and found themselves arrested again in the same month for assault, the actor made headlines for choking a woman in Iceland. The incident took place at Prikið Kaffihús, a pub in Reykjavik that Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, found themselves frequenting in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor, who was preparing to shoot “The Flash” and “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” went viral after a video showed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IndieWire

Samuel L. Jackson Slams ‘Uncle Clarence’ Thomas for Hypocrisy on Interracial Marriage

Click here to read the full article. Many of Hollywood’s biggest names have slammed the Supreme Court’s majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and end the protection of abortion access at a federal level. But some in Hollywood, like Samuel L. Jackson, are also looking deeper into the concurring opinions in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, particularly one written by Justice Clarence Thomas. While Thomas joined Justice Alito’s majority opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, he also wrote a concurring opinion that went much further (so much so that none of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IndieWire

Naomie Harris Was Glad Not To be Cast as a Bond Girl Because She ‘Never Traded on Sexuality’

Click here to read the full article. Since “Skyfall” hit theaters in 2012, Naomie Harris has been an essential part of the James Bond franchise. Playing the role of Eve Moneypenny, the tough secretary to Judi Dench’s M, she is an important part of the British Secret Service apparatus that supports James Bond’s adventures. While it remains to be seen what her role in the series will be following Daniel Craig’s departure, Harris recently spoke to The Independent about the unique process that led to her joining the franchise. Harris said that when she first auditioned for “Skyfall,” she thought she...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Harry Potter studio Warner Bros says it was ‘wrong’ to block JK Rowling question at event

Warner Bros has responded after Tom Felton was blocked from asking a JK Rowling question at a Harry Potter event.The Draco Malfoy actor was promoting a new attraction at the Warner Bros Studo Tour, when Sky News asked a question about Rowling, the author who created the wizarding world. She also produced the film series.In a video shared by the outlet, the studio can be heard preventing journalist Claire Gregory’s question from being answered.At the time, The Telegraph noted that Warner Bros’ response to asking why the question had been blocked was: “JK Rowling is not connected to Warner...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Felton
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Person
Ezra Miller
Popculture

Two Stephen King Movies Are Terrorizing Netflix's Top 10 Right Now

Netflix's Top 10 lists have a lot of Stephen King this weekend -- especially considering that the author doesn't have anything new out right now. Two film adaptations of King's work are on the Top 10 Movies list on Netflix at the time of this writing. It is at number 8 while The Mist is at number 3.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Agency#Racism#Sky News#Warner Brothers Studios#Daily Mail
The Independent

Stephen King candidly reveals the ‘only film’ he’s ever ‘walked out of’

Stephen King has revealed the title of the only film he’s ever walked out of.The horror author didn’t hold back in a response to a tweet by author Linwood Barclay.After Barclay revealed that he disliked Jurassic World Dominion so much he had to leave the cinema, Bay waded in to share the name of the only film that made him do the same.King wrote: “I have walked out of only one movie as an adult: TRANSFORMERS.”When his fans asked if he meant the 1986 cartoon version, King clarified it was “the first one” in the franchise.The Michael Bay film,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Lightyear’ Producer Says Disney Was “Supportive” of Lesbian Characters, But There Was “Definite Pushback” to Kiss

Disney supported Lightyear’s inclusion of two lesbian characters but was hesitant about featuring a kiss between them, according to one of the film’s producers. In an interview with Mercury News, Galyn Susman, a producer for the Toy Story and Buzz Lightyear origin tale, briefly touched on the controversy around Pixar’s first animated feature film same-gender kiss. In March, it was revealed that the film would be restoring a kiss scene that had previously been cut.More from The Hollywood ReporterGuillermo Del Toro Presents First Look at 'Pinocchio'Eli Manning Animated Kids Show in the WorksAnnecy: Apple and Skydance Bring New 'Luck' Footage to...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Furiosa FIRST LOOK: Chris Hemsworth is unrecognisable in a long red beard and prosthetic nose while filming Mad Max prequel in Sydney alongside his wife Elsa Pataky and three children

Chris Hemsworth was hard to spot on the bustling Australian film set of George Miller's Mad Max:Fury Road prequel, Furiosa. The action movie adonis, 38, was almost unrecognisable in a red beard and prosthetic nose as he filmed at the post-apocalyptic blockbuster at a remote site in Kurnell, south of Sydney's CBD, on Saturday.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2: Another Original Star Not Returning for Sequel

Hocus Pocus fans were thrilled today by the reveal of the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2, but today also brings some disappointing news, which is that Jason Marsden, who voiced the cat Thackery Binx in the original film, is not involved in the sequel. The news was revealed by Entertainment Weekly today, following the appearance of a black cat in the film's teaser trailer sparking speculation that the beloved Binx could be making a return, with this news seemingly implying the sequel's antagonists have befriended an entirely different feline. Hocus Pocus 2 is set to hit Disney+ on September 30th.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Disney Isn’t Avoiding the Culture War Any Longer with Its Progressive Stance on Reproductive Rights

Click here to read the full article. Over the past few years, Disney has transformed from a company that scurried away from social issues (yes, much like a mouse) to one now at the center of the most divisive national debates. The conscious maneuver came amid tumultuous times and leadership changes. After the bungled response — or lack thereof for a while — to Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” The Walt Disney Company stopped sitting out cultural fights. So when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the new PR machine at Disney was ready. Armed with a preplanned statement...
SOCIETY
IndieWire

Tim Allen Distances Himself from ‘Lightyear’: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem to Have Any Connection to the Toy’

Click here to read the full article. At long last, the actor who played Buzz Lightyear the toy has spoken out about the movie that the toy was based on. In a new interview with Extra, Tim Allen broke his silence on “Lightyear,” the new Pixar film that sees Chris Evans (sort of) taking over as the iconic space ranger that Allen voiced in four “Toy Story” movies. Allen, who will next be seen in “The Santa Clause” on Disney+, made it clear that “Lightyear” is entirely separate from “Toy Story.” “The short answer is I’ve stayed out of this because it...
MOVIES
Benzinga

Analysis: Why Did 'Elvis' Underperform At The Box Office?

There was good news and bad news from Warner Bros.’ WBD biopic “Elvis” premiere engagement this weekend in U.S. theaters. The good news was the Baz Luhrmann biopic was the top grossing film from the line-up of theatrical releases. The bad news was that the $31 million...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Harry Potter Hogwarts letters scene was completely practical effects

There are plenty of magical moments in the Harry Potter movies — after all, most of the Harry Potter characters are wizards. But there’s one memorable scene in the first film where the magic is completely organic: that is, only practical effects were used. In a featurette for...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Busy Philipps Arrested Outside Supreme Court Protesting Roe v. Wade Overturn: ‘The Fight of a Lifetime’

Click here to read the full article. Busy Philipps was arrested Thursday, June 30 for protesting the Supreme Court overturn of Roe v. Wade. The “Girls5Eva” star told Vice News that she was being detained for “equality” while standing outside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC. More than 180 people, including Planned Parenthood leaders and “Orange Is the New Black” star Alysia Reiner, were arrested for sitting and blocking an intersection approximately one block from the Supreme Court offices. The Capitol Police tweeted that they had issued a “third and final warning” to demonstrators to move before arresting them for “crowding,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Decider.com

Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis is finally coming out in theaters this weekend. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy