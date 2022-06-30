ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Suspect in Wausau 7th OWI crash held on $20K bond

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago
Gregg Kandutsch booking photo, courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff's Department

Wausau Pilot & Review

A Wausau man facing his seventh drunken driving charge following a crash this week is being held on a $20,000 cash bond, court records show.

Gregg B. Kandutsch spent three years in prison for his most recent prior OWI conviction. Now, he faces a minimum 3 1/2 years in prison and a maximum 12 1/2 years if he is convicted of the latest charge.

On Saturday, police posted a photo on the department Facebook page with comments thanking residents for reporting an alleged hit-and-run crash just before 7 a.m. on the city’s northwest side. The driver of the vehicle allegedly struck a power pole before fleeing the scene.

Minutes later, police took a call reporting a disabled vehicle in a park with the driver outside, urinating, according to the Facebook post. Based on evidence at the scene, officers connected the two and the driver was arrested.

Court records show Kandutsch was sentenced to three years in prison in 2008 after he was convicted of sixth-offense operating while intoxicated. He was also sentenced to nine months in jail consecutive to the prison sentence on charges of criminal damage to property and criminal trespassing, both of which were tied to the same case. He was ordered to pay $1,500 in restitution and lost his driver’s license for three years.

Kandutsch was formally charged Monday, after which Circuit Judge Scott Corbett ordered the cash bond. He remains behind bars as of Thursday.

A preliminary hearing is set for July 6.

stevenspoint.news

Hanneman, Keller graduate from Wisconsin State Patrol Academy

CLARK COUNTY – Two Stevens Point men are among the newest officers to the Wisconsin State Patrol, after 37 graduates received their badges at a ceremony in La Crosse on June 30. The graduates will join nearly 500 sworn officers assigned to State Patrol’s seven regional posts across Wisconsin....
STEVENS POINT, WI
waupacanow.com

Armed standoff in Clintonville

The Waupaca County SWAT team responded to an armed standoff Monday, June 27, in Clintonville. At 7:20 p.m. Clintonville police were dispatched to a domestic disturbance complaint on the 100 block of North Main Street. When they arrived at the scene, officers made contact with family members who said a...
CLINTONVILLE, WI
wsau.com

Driver airlifted from crash scene

PORT EDWARDS, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A driver was airlifted from the scene of a crash involving an SUV and a truck. It happened around 8pm Wednesday in Port Edwards. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department says the SUV failed to yield the right away from Highway GG while crossing Highway 173. The SUV crashed into a truck that was heading north on Highway 173.
PORT EDWARDS, WI
WausauPilot

Police: Missing woman reported in Schofield

The Everest Metro Police Dept. is investigating a report of a missing woman last seen June 21 in Schofield. Police say Sheila A. Sigmund, 61, frequents the Wausau area. She does not own a vehicle and police don’t know what mode of transportation she could be using. Ms. Sigmund...
SCHOFIELD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Shawano County fisherman found dead in the Town of Wolf River

LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A fisherman who was supposed to return home on Monday evening was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. on June 27. According to a release, Langlade County deputies responded to the area where the fisherman was known to be, in the Town of Wolf River.
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Child, driver uninjured after fiery Wausau crash

A man and child escaped unharmed from a vehicle that veered off a Wausau road and into a creek before starting on fire, officials said. Police and rescue crews were called at about 10:30 a.m. Monday to the 900 block of Golf Club Road, just off Sixth Street and north of Horseshoe Spring Road for a report of a crash. Witnesses reported hearing a child screaming before the fire erupted, according to emergency scanner traffic.
WAUSAU, WI
