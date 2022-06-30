ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, IN

First 2022 case of West Nile virus in Indiana reported in Lake County

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hy9r8_0gRCsucY00

The first West Nile virus case of 2022 was detected in a Lake County resident, the Indiana Department of Health announced in a news release Thursday.

To protect their privacy, no other information was released about the person infected in the northwest part of the state.

In addition, West Nile virus was observed in a sampling of mosquitoes from Steuben County in northeast Indiana, the news release said.

“All Hoosiers should take precautions to protect themselves against mosquito bites at their 4th of July celebrations and for the rest of the summer,” state public health veterinarian Jennifer Brown said in the news release. “We are at risk for mosquito-borne disease through the first hard freeze.”

Indiana had 12 total cases and one death due to West Nile virus in 2021, according to the CDC. This data includes both confirmed and probable cases of the virus.

To track mosquito-borne infections in Indiana, use this map: gis.in.gov/apps/ISDH/Arbo/

What is West Nile virus?

West Nile virus is a disease that spreads via mosquito transmission. Mosquitoes become infected with the disease by feeding on wild birds that have the disease. They then spread it to humans, horses and other mammals.

Notably, humans and others who get the disease from mosquitoes cannot then spread the disease to others.

It can also be spread through blood transfusions or organ donations, but donated blood in the U.S. is screened for West Nile virus.

It's the most commonly reported mosquito-borne illness in Indiana and the U.S. writ large, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

While the majority of people, around 80%, infected with West Nile virus do not experience any symptoms, some develop a mild illness, which can include symptoms like fever, headache, body aches, swollen lymph glands or a rash.

Signs and symptoms normally appear within two to 14 days of a bite from a mosquito infected with West Nile virus.

In less than 1% of cases, people can develop a more serious iteration of the disease, which will affect the nervous system. This can result in inflammation in the brain and spinal cord, paralysis of muscles and in severe cases, death.

People over the age of 60 and those with compromised immune systems or some medical conditions, such as cancer or diabetes, are susceptible to more severe illness.

There's no specific medication to treat West Nile virus.

How can I prevent West Nile virus?

You can prevent infection with West Nile virus by preventing mosquito activity and bites.

Residents should take great care to eliminate standing water, as it's a breeding ground for mosquitoes:

  • Get rid of containers like old tires, cans and pots that can hold stagnant water
  • Fix septic systems that are failing
  • Drill holes in the bottoms of outdoor recycling containers
  • Clean roof gutters that are clogged, especially if leaves are plugging up the drains
  • Make sure shrubbery is trimmed and grass is cut short
  • Flush out fountains
  • Aerate ornamental pools or put predatory fish in then
  • Make sure pets have fresh water and replace it regularly
  • Install or repair screens on your home's windows and doors to keep mosquitos out

In addition, people should take care when outside to wear long sleeves, long pants and hats in active mosquito areas and to apply an EPA-registered insect repellent to exposed areas.

The health department also recommends that people should try to avoid being outside during active mosquito times: early morning, late afternoon and from dusk until dawn.

Contact IndyStar trending reporter Claire Rafford at crafford@gannett.com or on Twitter @clairerafford.

Comments / 0

Related
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Saturday, July 2, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Bird flu spreads to another Indiana county

MARION CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Another Indiana county is hit with bird flu.   The Indiana State Board of Animal Health (BOAH) says on June 30, a hobby/non-poultry flock in Marion County tested positive for the H5 avian influenza virus. The small, hobby flock consisted of a goose and a chicken. The goose was tested after […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
cwbradio.com

First Case of Moneypox Confirmed in Wisconsin

(WMTV) Wisconsin’s first case of monkeypox has been confirmed. The Department of Health Services indicated Friday the virus was found in a Dane County resident, who is now isolating. DHS’ Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard added that, with cases rising across the country, he wasn’t surprised when it reached Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Lake County, IN
Government
County
Lake County, IN
Lake County, IN
Health
Local
Indiana Health
County
Steuben County, IN
State
Indiana State
Steuben County, IN
Health
Steuben County, IN
Government
woofboomnews.com

Government Contract Ends, So Does the Free Tests

Contract with Government ends – so do the free tests – Yesterday was the final day – as reported first in our free MuncieJournal.com earlier this week, Open Door Health Services’ no-cost COVID-19 testing site offered its final day of testing Thursday, June 30. Their state-contracted community testing site status ended.
MUNCIE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Indiana DCS Receives Federal Approval For Prevention Funding

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Child Services received approval from the Administration for Children and Families of its Title IV-E Prevention Program Five-Year plan, which allows the state to use federal funding for the first time to deliver prevention services to families with the goal of keeping children safely with their families and out of foster care.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

2021 Indiana Terminated Pregnancy Report provides county statistics

INDIANA (WEHT) – A new report shows 8,414 pregnancies were terminated in the Hoosier state in 2021. Indiana residents sought out 7,949 of those terminations. And 201 of those Indiana residents were from the southwestern part of the state. The Indiana Department of Health released the 2021 Terminated Pregnancy Report on Thursday. According to the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Nile Virus#Cdc#Mosquito
97ZOK

A Powerful new Illegal Drug mix has now been found in Illinois

According to a report, there is a new Narcan-resistant drug that has shown up in Central Illinois, and this drug brings with it a serious risk of seizures and death. The best way to avoid drugs and a potential drug overdose is by simply not doing illegal drugs, and taking the drugs that are prescribed to you in the proper way a doctor recommends using them. For years now first responders and others have had the miracle antidote Narcan which can bring people back from an overdose with a single shot saving countless lives. But according to a report from centralillinoisproud.com, there is a new Narcan-resistant drug that has shown up and it is deadly, in an article on their site they say...
PEORIA, IL
warricknews.com

Lost Valparaiso couple rescued in southern Indiana wilderness area

A Valparaiso couple who got lost and separated in a southern Indiana wilderness area were reunited Friday following an extended search by rescue crews. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Jason Craig, 44, and Hannah Daugherty, 36, were hiking together in the Charles C. Deam Wilderness of the Hoosier National Forest when they got badly lost.
VALPARAISO, IN
WANE-TV

South Bend mayor hospitalized after unplanned surgery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — South Bend’s mayor was hospitalized after undergoing an unexpected surgery. Mayor James Mueller’s office says the surgery was performed Friday by Memorial Hospital’s cardiothoracic team. A statement from the mayor’s office said he was expected to be released from the hospital in a few days and make a full recovery.
SOUTH BEND, IN
AOL Corp

1 person died, 22 hospitalized in listeria outbreak linked to Florida. Here’s what to know

One person has died and 22 people have been hospitalized due to a listeria outbreak linked to Florida, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The listeria cases have been reported in 10 states, but many patients traveled to Florida the month before getting sick, according to the CDC. Florida has accounted for 12 of the 23 cases that have been reported to the CDC from January 2021 to June 2022. The bulk of the U.S. cases — 16 — have been diagnosed since January.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Tv20detroit.com

What to know about monkeypox after Michigan's 1st probable case

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has detected the first probable monkeypox case in the state. Preliminary testing turned up a presumptive positive result for an Oakland County resident. Very few details have been released to protect the patient’s privacy. But the person is reportedly...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WEAU-TV 13

DHS: Only 2 Wisconsin counties still have high COVID-19 activity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just two Wisconsin counties are still reporting high COVID-19 Community Levels, the latest Department of Health Services report shows. Meanwhile, as more and more counties recede into the Low category, Dane Co. remains locked between those two tiers. The agency’s weekly update found only Barron and...
WISCONSIN STATE
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Two Counties in Michigan Confirm Cases of Strangles

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has reported two new strangles cases in the state. A 10-year-old Tennessee Walking Horse gelding in Livingston County presented with a fever and nasal discharge on June 12. He was unvaccinated and is currently recovering in voluntary quarantine. A 10-year-old Standardbred mare...
MICHIGAN STATE
clayconews.com

Indiana State Police Trooper of the Year for 2021 Named

LOWELL, IN - Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter has announced the recipient of the 2021 Indiana State Police Trooper of the Year. This honor is bestowed upon a deserving Trooper that exemplifies the department’s lofty standards and expectations as related to the overall mission. Leadership, productivity, service to the community both on and off duty, and assigned responsibilities are just a few areas taken into consideration when nominated.
LOWELL, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy