Myrtle Beach, SC

South Carolina Water Park Named One Of The 11 Best In The U.S.

By Sarah Tate
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Nothing beats the summer heat quite like a trip to your favorite water park, soaking up the sun as you lounge by the pool or seeing how fast you can go as you slip down a water slide.

TimeOut compiled a list of 11 of the best water parks in the country, basing its decision on number of attractions, affordability and fun. According to the site:

"Waterslides aren't just for kids anymore. Today's water parks feature terrifying drops and crazily looped slides that rival the most stomach-testing rollercoasters in the best amusement parks in America for thrills."

So which South Carolina water park was chosen as one of the best in the country ?

Myrtle Waves Water Park

Located in Myrtle Beach along the South Caroline coast, Myrtle Waves offers visitors of all ages a fun time splashing around in the water, from the kid-friendly play areas and family attractions to the surfing Flowrider and Thunderbolt Speed Slides.

Myrtle Waves Water Park is located at 3000 Mr. Joe White Avenue in Myrtle Beach.

Here's what TimeOut had to say:

"Not as big as some of the other parks on this list, Myrtle Waves made the cut due to the balance of pools, slides and attractions, as well as its proximity to the sand. The park still serves up plenty of slide fun, with the toilet bowl-like Arooba Tooba and the open-air slides on Snake Mountain. Want a real thrill? Check out the purple Turbo Twisters slides, which sent riders on a twisting, twirling descent. And when you're don, the beach is just a short drive away."

Check out the full list here to see some of the best water parks in the country.

#Amusement Park#Water Parks#Water Slides
