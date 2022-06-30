One shot at Southaven Subway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was reportedly shot at a Southaven Subway restaurant Thursday.

Southaven Police responded to the scene at the Subway in the area of Stateline Road and Hamilton Road at around 11:07 a.m. Thursday morning.

Officers reportedly found a person with a gunshot wound and began to render first aid.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area as they investigated the incident. Southaven Police say detectives are interviewing witnesses who were on the scene.

The store was closed for the rest of the day, something customers like Beverly Mehrafza found out when they pulled up in the afternoon.

“Guns should never be an option,” she said. “I don’t why somebody would want to walk into a Subway and shoot somebody.”

Scene outside the Subway store

This is a developing story. We will update this page when more information is available.

