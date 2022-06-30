ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WREG

One shot at Southaven Subway

By Andrew Ellison, Morgan Mitchell, Courtney Anderson
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was reportedly shot at a Southaven Subway restaurant Thursday.

Southaven Police responded to the scene at the Subway in the area of Stateline Road and Hamilton Road at around 11:07 a.m. Thursday morning.

Officers reportedly found a person with a gunshot wound and began to render first aid.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area as they investigated the incident. Southaven Police say detectives are interviewing witnesses who were on the scene.

The store was closed for the rest of the day, something customers like Beverly Mehrafza found out when they pulled up in the afternoon.

“Guns should never be an option,” she said. “I don’t why somebody would want to walk into a Subway and shoot somebody.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fB5PD_0gRCs3Me00
Scene outside the Subway store

This is a developing story. We will update this page when more information is available.

Local Top Stories

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 3

Related
WREG

One found dead at Frayser apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a person was found dead at a Frayser apartment complex Sunday morning. Police responded to the Carriage House Apartments on Frayser Boulevard at around 11:12 a.m. Sunday morning. Memphis Police say one person was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say it is unknown if foul play […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

Sisters accused of robbing, stripping man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis man was taken to the hospital at the end of May after detectives say he was beaten and robbed in Frayser. Even the victim’s clothes were taken, leaving him in his boxers. Police say a man was stripped of his phone, money, and clothes on Frayser Boulevard. Adding insult […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

8 hurt in Whitehaven 4-vehicle crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Eight people were injured in a four-vehicle crash in Whitehaven Saturday night. Police say the crash happened in the area of East Raines Road and Neely Road around 11:30 p.m. The victims were transported to area hospitals. One person is in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Violent Crime#Southaven Police#Scso#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

Victim identified after shooting in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police have identified a teen who was shot and killed in Parkway Village. The shooting happened in the 3200 block of West Danville Circle on June 24 around 10:30 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified the victim Sunday as 19-year-old Allieon Warr. This shooting is one of four […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One killed in southeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was reportedly killed in a shooting in southeast Memphis Sunday evening. Police responded to a shooting in the 5900 block of Green Drive at 6 p.m. Memphis Police say one person was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say there is no suspect information...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

3 injured in Midtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say three people were injured in a shooting in Midtown Saturday evening. Police responded to the scene on Evelyn Avenue near East Parkway South, near Tiger Lane, at around 7:06 p.m. Memphis Police say two people were critically injured, while a third victim is in non-critical condition. Police say there […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Cordova homeowner confronts burglar, shot at twice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A Cordova homeowner was shot at last week after police say they discovered a burglar in the driveway. The suspect was confronted while he was burglarizing vehicles on Nesting Woods Circle. He fired two shots at the victim and then fled in the passenger side of a light-colored sedan with rear bumper damage. Ring camera footage shows the unknown suspect’s car.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Family mourns mother of 8 fatally shot in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family and friends came together Sunday to remember a Memphis mother of eight who was shot and killed. A weekend that’s supposed to be filled with joy has turned into sorrow for those who knew and loved Marquicha Thomas. Loved ones met just off the banks of the Mississippi River to remember […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two injured in southeast Memphis crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are injured after a crash in southeast Memphis Sunday evening. According to the Memphis Fire Department, the crash happened at Hickory Hill and Mt. Moriah at the Crossings at Fox Meadows Apartments. Officers responded to the scene at around 7 p.m. One victim was transported to Regional One. The second victim […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Car accident with 4 vehicles takes place in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four different vehicles were involved in an accident in the area of East Raines Road and Neely Road on Saturday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers responded to the incident at 11:34 p.m. and transported eight individuals to area hospitals, according to MPD....
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

2 dead overnight within minutes in shooting, stabbing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have died in a shooting and stabbing that happened separately overnight within minutes of each other. Officers responded to a shooting call just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the 5000 block of Craigmont Drive in Raleigh. They found one victim who was pronounced dead on the scene. There is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One shot dead near North Memphis convenience store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died after officers said he was shot Friday night near a convenience store in North Memphis. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of Oakwood Street near Friendly Food Market. Police found one gunshot victim when they arrived. He was pronounced dead on the scene. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Ripley shooting suspect captured by U.S. Marshals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kylan Beard, who was wanted in connection to a shooting that left one person dead and two injured in Ripley, Tennessee, has been captured by the U.S. Marshals. He was found in Memphis, according to TBI. Beard, 19, has been accused of shooting and killing Donell...
RIPLEY, TN
WREG

Whitehaven shooting leaves one dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 16-year-old is dead after a shooting in Whitehaven Friday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of Winchester Road at 5:56 p.m. The victim was shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no suspect information at this time. If you have any information, call […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Daughter steals mother’s car, sells it for $500

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A woman was arrested Thursday afternoon after being accused of stealing her mother’s car in Covington and selling it for $500. The Covington Police Department said they began investigating the theft of a 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo on March 6, 2022. The victim told police she was to walk her dog at […]
COVINGTON, TN
WREG

One injured during Hickory Hill shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured during a shooting in Hickory Hill on Friday morning. Officers responded to a shooting at a home on Valleydale Drive off of Hickory Hill. One person was taken to the hospital but police have not released any information regarding their condition. No arrests have been made. This is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One killed, one hurt after shooting in Como, Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have confirmed that one person has died after a shooting in Como, Mississippi early Friday. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office says two men were shot shortly after 2 a.m. in the area of Railroad Street and Church street. One man died on the scene and one man was rushed to Regional Medical […]
COMO, MS
WREG

WREG

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy