ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

America’s favorite fast food chain unchanged for 8th straight year

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ukIU_0gRCrUtz00

(NEXSTAR) – Yet again, Americans have chosen chicken over burgers.

Chick-fil-A bested all comers in the American Customer Satisfaction Index survey released Tuesday.

Random interviews with 20,143 fast food customers found that the Atlanta-based chain had an overall satisfaction score of 83, four greater than second-place Jimmy John’s (79). Domino’s and KFC tied for third with 78 points, followed by a four-way tie between Chipotle, Panera, Pizza Hut and Starbucks (77).

McDonald’s, which trailed all others last year with 70 points, remains in last place with 68 this year. The biggest decliner, according to the survey, was Dunkin’, which fell by 4%.

Taco Bell unveils Big Cheez-It Tostada and Crunchwrap Supreme

Despite Chick-fil-A’s dominance, however, the fast food industry may have reason for concern – the score for the industry as a whole dropped 2.6% to 76, while full-service restaurants maintained an 80 rating.

Sit-down restaurants trounced fast food purveyors when it came to order accuracy, restaurant layout/cleanliness, food quality/variety and courteousness of staff, the survey found.

The only advantage given to fast food restaurants was in the quality of the restaurants’ apps, an arena the larger full-service chains appear to be focusing on.

According to a report Wednesday from app analytics company data.ai, global time spent in apps in the Food & Drink category was up 65% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2022.

More than half of those app downloads were for food delivery and carryout, followed by grocery delivery, at just under a quarter of downloads.

“Amid the pandemic, restaurants needed to quickly up their game in the mobile arena,” says Forrest Morgeson, Assistant Professor of Marketing at Michigan State University and Director of Research Emeritus at the ACSI. “With fewer resources, smaller chains and independent restaurants are offering apps that aren’t making the grade per customers. In contrast, positive shifts in both mobile app quality and reliability for several larger chains appear to reflect major app updates for these bigger industry players.”

When it comes to the top-rated full-service restaurants LongHorn Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse led the way (80), with Applebee’s and IHOP tied for last place (73).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHNT News 19

Couple caught making 100’s of fake tags in their home, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police say a Frayser couple admitted to making fake drive-out tags out of their apartment after being caught red-handed with over two hundred fraudulent temporary license plates. Memphis police arrested Cory Walton and Erica Sanders on Wednesday after searching their apartment on Churchwood Lane inside the Renaissance At Steele Apartments on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Mashed

23% Say This Restaurant Has The Worst Fried Chicken

The chicken sandwich wars have been raging among fast food companies since summer 2019, when Popeyes released its new version and ignited a Twitter feud with Chick-fil-A about who makes the best chicken sandwich (via Restaurant Business). The highly-publicized battle got a lot of attention on social media, and Popeyes' chicken sandwich debuted to considerable fanfare, selling out of its initial supply within a month.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Chains#Fast Food Restaurants#Americans#Panera#Pizza Hut#Mcdonald#Taco Bell#The Food Drink
Joel Eisenberg

Update #3: National Chain Restaurants Expected to Close in 2022

In recent weeks, plans to close more chain locations throughout the current calendar year have been announced and reported. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Bloomberg.com, Obsev.com, BusinessInsider.com, and RD.com.
Taste Of Home

We Found the Best Fast-Food Milkshake You Can Order

Who makes the best fast-food milkshake? We had to know!. If you’re looking to cool off, a shake is sure to do the trick. We set out to find the best fast-food milkshake at chains in the Chicago area. To even the playing field, we ordered a small vanilla shake at each of the following places:
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TheStreet

Burger King Menu Goes Where McDonald's Had a Mighty Flop

While many burger joints tend to stick to the classic burger and fries combo, some fast-food businesses are curious about what else customers might order if given the chance. After all, while McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report has long been known for classic burgers like the Big Mac and the Quarter Pounder, it's made a killing on its chicken nuggets and ice cream cones (if the machines are functioning, that is).
RESTAURANTS
Benzinga

Can You Guess Which Fried Chicken Chain Is The Most Popular?

The novelist Nora Ephron once quipped, “Everyone loves fried chicken. Don't ever make it. Ever. Buy it from a place that makes good fried chicken.”. But which eatery makes the best fried chicken? A new data report on the leading U.S. fried chicken restaurant chains finds American public opinion divided on the subject.
RESTAURANTS
deseret.com

Chick-fil-A has a new summer milkshake

Chick-fil-A is officially bringing back the peach milkshake for the summer. The fast-food chain will start selling this seasonal menu item starting Monday, June 13. According to Fox News, the peach milkshake was introduced in 2009, featuring the Chick-fil-A ice cream handspun with peaches and “topped with whipped cream and a cherry.”
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Burger King Just Dropped Five New Burgers

McDonald's might be the incumbent champion of fast food fries, but when it comes to saucy slabs of beef (or beef-like Impossible patties) nestled between two sesame buns, Burger King's famous Whopper takes the gold. One could argue that the menu item is the cushion on which the chain's experimental flops (we're looking at you, Satisfries) can land, and that it's likely the primordial burger that inspired similar creations from its competitors.
RESTAURANTS
WHNT News 19

Man found overboard in open waters near Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The United States Coast Guard said a man was reported overboard 12 miles south of Panama City early Sunday morning. The USCG said they received a report from a crew member of a fishing vessel around 4 a.m. that the captain of the boat fell overboard while it was on […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
TheStreet

Burger King Has a New Rival for a McDonald's Menu Item

American fast-food customers say they want healthy items, but when it comes to patrons of McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report and Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. Report Burger King, they don't seem to actually want them. That's why McDonald's has stopped selling salads,...
RESTAURANTS
CNET

Taco Bell's New Menu Items Feature a Huge Cheez-It

A surprise in the form of a giant Cheez-It is gracing Taco Bell's menu. The fast-food chain said Tuesday that it's creating a Cheez-It 16 times as large as the common variety for a tostada and a Crunchwrap Supreme. Before you rush to Taco Bell out of eagerness for this fast-food feat, it's important to note that the two new menu items are available only in Southern California, for less than two weeks.
RESTAURANTS
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy