ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

The smart play? Ride out the market turbulence

By David Lazarus
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xttFg_0gRCqga200

I don’t have to tell you it’s been a rough six months financially. You know that. Anyone who’s seen a cash register or gas pump recently knows that.

What’s striking, though, as the second quarter and first half come to a close, is that the stock market is posting its worst first six months in decades — since at least 1970, to be specific.

The S&P 500 index has plunged by about 20% since peaking in early January (which seems like a long time ago, doesn’t it?).

Every sector of the market but one is down so far this year.

The one sector doing well? That would be energy, thanks to the high oil and natural gas prices that are making life miserable for consumers but prompting much back-slapping among industry execs.

Economic data out Thursday reinforced the bad news: Inflation remains at a 40-year high and the likelihood of a recession grows stronger every day.

So what do little fish such as ourselves do when the economy and financial markets seem to be spinning out of control?

Some investment gurus will tell you to seek out buying opportunities, and there’s merit (and risk) to that idea.

Me, I side with more financially conservative types such as Warren Buffett, who advise standing pat during difficult times. Timing the market, they say, is a game you probably won’t win.

Like many Americans, my retirement funds are tied up in stocks and bonds through my 401(k). I take solace in the knowledge that, historically speaking, the S&P 500 returns about 8% a year.

Yes, there are hills and valleys. But over the long haul, the key market index has been a friend to small investors, and there’s no reason to think this won’t remain the case going forward.

Not that this makes current circumstances any easier to stomach.

But it’s nice to know that, unlike a trip to Vegas (or the crypto market), the odds are on your side.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Woman dies after being shot, crashing on 710 Freeway in Long Beach

An investigation is underway Tuesday after emergency responders found that a female driver killed in a crash on the 710 Freeway in Long Beach had been shot. The incident was first reported around 2:30 a.m. when a vehicle had apparently driven off the freeway near Anaheim Street, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident […]
LONG BEACH, CA
Motley Fool

Suze Orman Says to Ignore the Stock Market and Focus on This Instead

It's something that could impact you more in the near term. Many people's stock portfolios are down since the start of the year. Financial expert Suze Orman says worrying about sinking portfolio values isn't a good use of anyone's time, and there's a more important metric to track. At this...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
Motley Fool

65% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 4 Stocks

Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway currently concentrate their large equities portfolio on just a few names. Buffett and Berkshire have a long history of outperforming the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks And Bonds#Americans
Motley Fool

Worried About a Recession? Do These 4 Things to Prepare

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Soaring inflation, raising interest rates, and generally negative...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

2 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

Apple's biggest product line is set for healthy growth, and the company also has additional catalysts that could come into play. Two massive markets could supercharge Amazon's growth in the long run. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Doesn't Mince Words About Crypto

As the crypto market tumbles, little is heard from crypto evangelists. While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. He believes in its future. But Cuban, as a seasoned investor, has also kept all his lucidity. In a recent interview with Fortune, the billionaire...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2022's Second Half and Beyond

High commodity prices are a problem for consumers, but a windfall for Caterpillar's key customers. Apple isn't just a smartphone company anymore. In fact, devices are increasingly just a means to another end. Iconic tech company IBM is becoming revitalized and turning into a serious cash cow. You’re reading a...
STOCKS
KTLA

KTLA

58K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy