Zachary “Zac” Joel Trew, 45, courageously struggled with cancer for eight years and went through multiple surgeries, radiation and chemotherapy treatments. He approached each one of these with an optimistic and positive attitude. He loved and fought to remain with his wife and twin sons as long as he could but on May 19, 2022, gave up his long battle.

CLERMONT, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO