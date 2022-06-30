ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Movies like 'The Black Phone' to Watch Next For More Haunting Horror Stories

By Dana Noraas
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEthan Hawke is no stranger to horror movies, from The Purge to Sinister, and now he’s brought his A-game for another terrifying movie, The Black Phone. Directed by Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange), this movie is an adaptation of a short story written by Joe Hill. Derrickson co-wrote the adapted screenplay with...

collider.com

Collider

How to Watch 'The Princess': Where Is the Joey King Movie Streaming?

Once upon a time, there was a princess, and she became so badass that all her enemies started to fear her. And like that, The Princess is about to rewrite fairytales, featuring a sword-wielding, butt-kicking princess played by Joey King. The story follows, as you would expect from the title, a princess, whose father is about to be overthrown by a cruel, evil prince, and she is forced to marry the enemy. But she refuses to go through with the wedding and fights to save herself and her family.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Films That Prove 1994 Was The Best Ever Year For Movies

It's okay for there to be disagreements over what year in film history is objectively the best. In fact, maybe trying to argue such a thing objectively is fruitless. There's often going to be a bias for individuals to favor certain years because of things like nostalgia or other personal reasons.
QUENTIN TARANTINO
Collider

10 Great, Underrated Movies Recommended by Roger Ebert

Roger Ebert was one of the most influential film critics of the 20th century and the first to win the Pulitzer Prize. His reviews radiate a love of film and life, which he retained to the end, even as he battled thyroid cancer. After he passed away in 2013, the outpouring of affection for Ebert was unlike any accorded to a movie reviewer before. Robert Redford called him "one of the great champions of freedom of artistic expression," while Barack Obama simply said, "Roger was the movies."
MOVIES
Collider

'The Old Man': How Amy Brenneman Turns the Tables on Jeff Bridges

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Old Man Episode 4.Just as Alia Shawkat stole every scene she got in Episode 3 of The Old Man, one of the best new shows out there right now, Episode 4 provided yet another opportunity for a supporting character to shine. This time it was the quietly stunning work of Amy Brenneman as Zoe that cut through all the noise to stand out. Though the show’s ostensible lead is Jeff Bridges, who also continues to be great as the grizzled Dan Chase on the run, it is the supporting characters that really have continued to elevate the show. In this most recent episode, we witness the aftermath from when Zoe was nearly killed before being whisked away in the trunk of Chase’s car. Initially shaken as anyone would be, over the course of the episode she quietly begins observing details around her and formulating a plan. Speaking volumes even without saying a whole lot of dialogue, you can see the wheels beginning to turn. It initially recalls her outstanding work in the series The Leftovers where she went entire episodes without saying anything at all as a woman who had taken a vow of silence. In The Old Man, you can feel the same commanding presence infused into every single moment.
TV SERIES
Collider

The 12 Most Iconic Masked Killers in Horror, Ranked

Believe it or not, there are relatively few horror movie killers that wear masks. Even though most conceptualize the typical horror slasher as “some guy in a mask,” many aren't masked at all. The ones that are masked represent some of the most legendary killers in the genre, and a new addition comes in Scott Derrickson’s latest film The Black Phone (now in theaters).
MOVIES
Collider

6 Best Sitcoms That Weren't Afraid to Make Us Cry

If you're feeling down, watching your favorite Sitcom is a pretty effective way to put a smile on your face. Be it the reliableness of a classic like Friends or a group of geeky scientists as they journey through life in The Big Bang Theory, dozens of sitcoms have been a surefire way to turn a frown upside down for decades.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Top Gun: Maverick' Breaks 'The Dark Knight' Record at Domestic Box Office

Paramount’s wondrous year at the box office shows no sign of stopping, as Top Gun: Maverick fell by a minuscule 9% for an estimated $34 million finish over the extended Fourth of July holiday weekend. This will take the film’s running domestic total to $572 million, further increasing its lead over Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as the year’s biggest hit.
MOVIES
Collider

'Star Wars': 10 Directors Who Almost Made Their Own Film

Movie development is hard. Things can change in an instant, forcing you to rewrite, recast, or even in some cases completely shift gears entirely and hire a brand-new director. These cases aren't common, but on big franchise films this is more common as tight deadlines and demands from the studio can always make things more difficult.
MOVIES
Collider

The 11 Weakest 'The Simpsons' Treehouse of Horror Segments, Ranked

Soon to start its 34th season, it’s fair to say that The Simpsons is immortal. Words can’t do justice to how much influence Matt Groening’s seminal cartoon has had on comedy and animation over the last 4 decades. Most fans agree that the “Golden Age” of The Simpsons was between Seasons 3 and 9. The annual Halloween specials, "Treehouse of Horror," each containing three non-canonical spooky stories, have remained a staple of the long-running sitcom.
TV SERIES
Collider

Why Kevin Malone Was the Heart of ‘The Office’

The ceaseless popularity of the American version of The Office is undeniable. Created as a reimagining of Ricky Gervais’ successful British comedy, the series ran for nine seasons on NBC. While it was a big hit during its initial run, its popularity only grew during its years on Netflix. Even though the series ended in 2013, it’s still one of the most watched shows today. We can’t get enough of the over-the-top antics of Michael Scott (Steve Carell) and his assistant to the regional manager, Dwight Schrutte (Rainn Wilson). We know the happy ending, but still we want to watch Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer) fall in love all over again.
TV SERIES
Collider

How ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Avoids the Too Many Villains Pitfall

When you think about Thor: Ragnarok, the first things that come to mind are probably Chris Hemsworth’s refreshing take on the title character, Taika Waititi’s bombastic vision, or the film’s tonal shift away from Thor’s first two more melodramatic outings. A thought that probably never enters the mind is that the film has too many villains. With its sprawling roster of antagonists, though, Ragnarok could have easily fallen victim to the “too many villains” criticism that plagues so many superhero films, especially super-sequels. But even with Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Hela (Cate Blanchett), Skurge (Karl Urban), the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum), Topaz (Rachel House), and Surtur (Clancy Brown) all featured, the film never feels overstuffed with antagonists. By giving each villain purposeful motivation and by allowing them narrative distance from each other within the film, Thor: Ragnarok demonstrates how a superhero film can feature numerous villains without ever feeling like there are “too many.”
MOVIES
'Stranger Things' Season 4: Is [SPOILER] Really Dead?

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2.In the epic two-and-a-half-hour finale of Stranger Things Season 4, the status quo of the show has been completely flipped upside down (overused pun intended). Our four groups of heroes scattered across California, Russia, and Hawkins finally collided for an epic battle against Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). And like most epic battles, it did not pass without losses. Every character in this season finale had their lives on the line, making the victories feel triumphant and epic, but also the deaths and injuries even more tragic. No one in the group suffered more than Max (Sadie Sink), being the prime target Vecna was after to complete his wicked plan. But the question remains, after she was attacked... is Max really dead?
TV SERIES
Collider

Why Marvel's Content Explosion Has Watered Down the Quality

When Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) burst into Iron Man’s end-credits scene, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was born as one of the most ambitious Hollywood projects ever. The idea of teasing sequels to blockbuster films wasn’t new, but never before did a single company decide to create multiple parallel film franchises, each making reference to the other. As years passed by, the MCU grew bigger and bigger, exploring unknown corners of the galaxy as heroes famous and obscure became pop culture phenomena. Now, in Phase 4, Marvel Studios decided to expand its content explosively, connecting a bloated film release schedule with multiple series released on Disney+. There have never been so many MCU projects in production simultaneously. Yet, some of the amazement of those very first years is gone.
MOVIES
Collider

5 'Star Wars' Fan Theories That Turned Out to be True(ish)

The Star Wars universe has been around for over four decades by now, and when you have that kind of time to mull over three trilogies, three standalone films, dozens of television seasons, and countless EU books, it’s inevitable that some eager fans are going to devise their own ideas about the truth behind certain parts of the stories.
MOVIES
Collider

Why Poison Ivy is the Heart and Soul of 'Harley Quinn'

Poison Ivy helps guide Harley Quinn out of a toxic relationship with the Joker and helps her become a better version of herself in the Harley Quinn HBO Max series. However, Ivy gets this much and more out of her time bonding with Harley and going through their unhinged adventures. She’s going on her own journey of learning to trust others through her bond with Harley from friends to lovers. Ivy is the heart and soul of Harley Quinn because, like Harley, she learns to live more authentically and open throughout the first two seasons and beyond.
TV SERIES

