ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Former Homestead star, first round NBA pick Caleb Swanigan remembered at funeral

FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Former Homestead High School basketball star and Indiana Mr. Basketball Caleb Swanigan was laid to rest Thursday. Swanigan, who was a first round pick of the NBA Portland Trail Blazers following an All-American career at Purdue University died of natural causes on Monday, June 20 at the age of 25.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. at The Chapel, located on West Hamilton Road in Fort Wayne. His former coach at Purdue, Matt Painter, was in attendance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JxPZT_0gRCpVr800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dQ9K4_0gRCpVr800
Purdue forward Caleb Swanigan (50) defends against North Carolina A&T during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 13, 2015, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Swanigan graduated from Homestead in 2015 after leading the Spartans to a state basketball title. He then enrolled at Purdue after initially committing to play basketball at Michigan State. While at Purdue racked up numerous awards, including 2017 Big Ten Player of the Year, 2017 1st Team Consensus All-American, 2017 Pete Newell Award, 2017 Basketball Times National Player of the Year, 2017 Lute Olson Award and 2017 Academic All-American. Following his sophomore season, he entered the 2017 NBA Draft and was chosen in the first round by the Portland Trailblazers. He spent three years in the NBA with the Blazers and the Sacramento Kings.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Swanigan decided against playing in the NBA bubble. He then pursued a music career.

Photos: Caleb Swanigan on the basketball court

In May of 2021, Swanigan pleaded guilty to misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana in Whitley Superior Court following a traffic stop in Columbia city in December 2020 where police found several pounds of marijuana in his SUV.

Swanigan, who experienced homelessness as a child before being adopted, eventually got a diploma in Educational History from Purdue. He also helped organize a fundraiser for homelessness and released music in 2019.

According to his obituary , preferred memorials are for Summit Church, located at 2320 Maumee Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46803) or Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne, 2609 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne or Fort Wayne Rescue Mission.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Correctional officer killed in drive-by shooting in northern Indiana

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — A St. Joseph County correctional officer was killed in a drive-by shooting on Sunday night in what police called “another senseless act of violence.” Rhema Harris had been a correctional officer with St. Joseph County since July 2021. She was also in the process of becoming a police officer, authorities said, before […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
City
Fort Wayne, IN
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Basketball
Local
Indiana College Basketball
City
Hamilton, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
College Basketball
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
West Lafayette, IN
College Basketball
West Lafayette, IN
Basketball
247Sports

Hoosier Newsstand, July 2

We begin today's newsstand with coverage of the Indiana men's basketball program, which unveiled yesterday its full non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season. We also have continued coverage of the IU football program. - IU basketball's tough 2022 nonconference schedule includes big names, game in Indianapolis: Indianapolis Star. - IU...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Swanigan
Person
Pete Newell
Person
Lute Olson
Person
Matt Painter
FOX59

Report: Over 30 bodies, some decomposed, found in southern Indiana funeral home

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Police have launched an investigation into a southern Indiana funeral home after over 30 bodies, some of which were decomposing, were discovered inside. According to a report by the Louisville Courier-Journal, police in Jeffersonville, Indiana were called late at night Friday to the Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center. The newspaper is […]
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Pick#Homestead High School#All American#Purdue University#Spartans#Nba Draft#Blazers
FOX59

Indy teen shot twice in one week; Family wants answers

INDIANAPOLIS — In a span of just 24 hours, four people were killed and four others were wounded in shootings across the city. One of the injured victims includes a 17-year-old boy, whose family is pushing for answers after he was hurt in two shootings, just days apart, when someone fired shots into his east […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

15 new Indiana laws going into effect on July 1

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana General Assembly has more work to do at the Statehouse, with Gov. Eric Holcomb calling the legislature back for a special session on July 25. Lawmakers are expected to take up the governor’s plan to distribute $225 payments to Indiana taxpayers as part of a proposal to help Hoosiers with gas […]
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
FOX59

Indy couple accused of orchestrating violent armed robberies with son’s juvenile friends

UPDATE: IMPD confirmed on Wednesday that two more juvenile suspects were arrested in connection with the robberies. The two additional suspects are both 14-years-old. That brings the total number of arrests to five. INDIANAPOLIS — Three people, including one juvenile, are behind bars accused of orchestrating a series of violent armed robberies this month. Before […]
FOX59

1 man dead after shooting on city’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s near east side, near Keystone Ave. and Prospect St. Police were called around 2 a.m. to the 1000 block of Harlan St. on a call that someone had been shot. When they arrived they located an adult male with at least one […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

‘Phats shot me’: Man charged with attempted murder in Fortville shooting

FORTVILLE, Ind. – “Phats shot me.” Investigators said the simple text message helped them solve a May 8 (Mother’s Day) case in which a man was shot in the face. Fortville officers were dispatched to Park Creek Drive on a shots fired call around 1:30 p.m. There, they found a man holding the right side […]
FOX59

FOX59

31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy