'Stranger Things' Season 4 Vol. 2 Watch Party Features David Harbour & Jamie Campbell Bower

By Tamera Jones
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStranger Things fans, you're cordially invited to join Netflix and Scener's Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 Watch Party Premiere for an exciting and unique way to experience the beginning of the end of Season 4! Our hosts and the fans watching live will be joined by — drum roll, please —...

collider.com

HollywoodLife

Millie Bobby Brown Settles ‘Stranger Things’ Debate About Whether Eleven Created The Upside Down

Millie Bobby Brown practically grew up in front of the world. The Stranger Things star, 18, began playing Eleven when she was, well…11. And her character is absolutely pivotal. In fact, Eleven has so many mysterious powers that she wields so dramatically, that it’s led to a hot debate among fans of the wildly popular series. Did younger Eleven actually create the Upside Down –that terrifying alternate universe into which childhood friend Will Byers (played by Noah Schnapp) descended in Season 1?
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie

Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
Distractify

David Harbour Debuts a New Look in Season 4 of 'Stranger Things' — Did He Lose Weight?

Spoiler alert: this article contains spoilers for Season 4 of Stranger Things. Shooting Season 4 of Stranger Things posed a challenge for several actors. Jamie Campbell Bower spent between 6 and a half and 8 hours in the makeup chair, listening to black metal as he transformed into Vecna. Robert Englund and David Harbour donned prosthetic makeup. Joseph Quinn had a wig. As Season 4, Vol. 2 of Stranger Things suggests, David seems to have lost considerable weight before returning to the show.
ComicBook

Stranger Things 4 Recap: Watch This Before Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Stranger Things 4 Volume 1, now streaming on Netflix. "Your friends are not prepared for this fight. Hawkins will fall," Dr. Martin "Papa" Brenner (Matthew Modine) warned Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) in the Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 trailer, teasing an Upside Down showdown with villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). "You're not ready." If you're not ready for the return of Stranger Things 4 Part 2 — the super-sized two-episode finale streaming July 1 — Netflix has released an official refresher recapping the events of Volume 1. Watch the three-minute recap video below.
ComicBook

Keanu Reeves Rides With Norman Reedus in Season 6 Photo

Whoa: Keanu Reeves is revving up for a Ride With Norman Reedus. The John Wick and Point Break actor filmed an episode in (Johnny) Utah for the sixth season of Ride, AMC's unscripted motorcycle travelogue series following The Walking Dead star and motorcycle enthusiast Norman Reedus on his travels around the world. In a photo posted to Instagram by Nic & Norman's — the Senoia, Georgia restaurant co-owned by Greg Nicotero and the Daryl Dixon actor — Reedus and Reeves slowed down long enough to pose for a scenic peek at their upcoming episode of Ride With Norman Reedus Season 6. See it below.
Daily Mail

Furiosa FIRST LOOK: Chris Hemsworth is unrecognisable in a long red beard and prosthetic nose while filming Mad Max prequel in Sydney alongside his wife Elsa Pataky and three children

Chris Hemsworth was hard to spot on the bustling Australian film set of George Miller's Mad Max:Fury Road prequel, Furiosa. The action movie adonis, 38, was almost unrecognisable in a red beard and prosthetic nose as he filmed at the post-apocalyptic blockbuster at a remote site in Kurnell, south of Sydney's CBD, on Saturday.
Collider

'The Old Man': How Amy Brenneman Turns the Tables on Jeff Bridges

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Old Man Episode 4.Just as Alia Shawkat stole every scene she got in Episode 3 of The Old Man, one of the best new shows out there right now, Episode 4 provided yet another opportunity for a supporting character to shine. This time it was the quietly stunning work of Amy Brenneman as Zoe that cut through all the noise to stand out. Though the show’s ostensible lead is Jeff Bridges, who also continues to be great as the grizzled Dan Chase on the run, it is the supporting characters that really have continued to elevate the show. In this most recent episode, we witness the aftermath from when Zoe was nearly killed before being whisked away in the trunk of Chase’s car. Initially shaken as anyone would be, over the course of the episode she quietly begins observing details around her and formulating a plan. Speaking volumes even without saying a whole lot of dialogue, you can see the wheels beginning to turn. It initially recalls her outstanding work in the series The Leftovers where she went entire episodes without saying anything at all as a woman who had taken a vow of silence. In The Old Man, you can feel the same commanding presence infused into every single moment.
Collider

GentleMinions TikTok Trend Sends Droves of Suit-Wearing Teens to See 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' in Theaters

A bizarre TikTok trend finds teenage boys flocking to screenings of the animated sequel Minions: The Rise of Gru draped in formal suits. Several viral TikToks depict 100s of teenagers congregating at the movie theater and riding the escalator en route to their screening of the zany film featuring the infamous little yellow henchmen. There is also footage of the teens, mostly boys, sitting in an eerily similar fashion before bursting into applause when the film ends. This is apparently happening across the globe and seems to possibly be a not insignificant reason as to why Minions: The Rise of Gru is seeing so much success at the box office.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Collider

What's New on Paramount+ in July 2022

July is officially here and that means there's plenty of new titles that are available to stream on all of your favorite streaming services, including Paramount+. The month of July brings another new South Park special with South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2, the high school comedy Honor Society starring Mare Of Easttown's Angourie Rice and Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo, and the documentary The Day the Music Died: American Pie entailing the story behind the cherished classic Don McLean song. July will also bring some of your favorite comfort movies including Clueless, Mystic Pizza, Clue, and the Beverly Hills Cop trilogy. Check out the list below to see when these titles and more make their way to Paramount+ in July.
TV & VIDEOS

