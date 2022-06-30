Vincent’s Pastaria in Canton to close temporarily for building repair, maintenance

CANTON – Vincent’s Pastaria, at 3102 Tuscarawas St. W, announced on its Facebook page that it will be closed temporarily for repair and maintenance.

The carryout-only restaurant will be closed July 1 to July 19. Vincent's Pastaria noted that its air conditioning unit was stolen a few weeks ago.

Also noted in the announcement was that while the restaurant is closed, owner Vinnie (Vincent) Cessna will be moving his middle daughter, Annabelle Lee, for her start of graduate school.

"My food is made with love, passion and dedication," Cessna said in a previous interview with Dan Kane. "I live for this."

The menu at Vincent’s Pastaria includes homemade pastas, sauces, meatballs and weekly seasonal features. For more information and to view the full menu, find Vincent’s Pastaria on Facebook .

