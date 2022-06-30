ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets getting roasted on Twitter after Kevin Durant trade request breaks shortly after Ben Simmons selfie

By Ryan Chichester
On the three-year anniversary of putting together what many argued could rival the greatest on-court duos in NBA history, the Nets appear to be on the verge of blowing it all up.

Kevin Durant, three years to the day after agreeing to sign with Brooklyn, has asked the team for a trade after a tenure with the franchise that has included Kyrie Irving drama in regards to his vaccination status, James Harden drama in regards to his trade demands, and just one playoff series win.

Needless to say, if Durant is indeed traded, this could go down as the greatest failure in NBA history, and NBA Twitter reacted in kind as it roasted Brooklyn for blowing a chance at a title while at one point boasting three of the game’s top superstars.

It also didn’t help that just hours before news broke of the trade request, Ben Simmons tweeted a selfie in his Nets gear with the caption, “feeling incredible,” which the Nets account shared as well.

Sports
