Man in his 60s stabbed to death in West Palm Beach; police detain woman for questioning

By Julius Whigham II, Palm Beach Post
 3 days ago
WEST PALM BEACH — A man was stabbed to death Thursday morning in a home in West Palm Beach, city police said.

Officers responded shortly before 4 a.m. to the 1300 block of North Sapodilla Avenue and found the man collapsed in the house's doorway. Investigators believe that a woman in her early 20s stabbed the man, who was in his 60s, West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said.

The investigators were still attempting to confirm the man's identity Thursday afternoon, he said.

Fatal shooting:Woman shot, killed in Boynton Beach; police investigate death as homicide

Brothers in custody:Pahokee siblings arrested in fatal shooting of man in park near Glades Central High School

Makeva Jenkins murder:Confessed gunman in murder-for-hire killing of Makeva Jenkins sentenced to 15 years in prison

Officers detained the woman for questioning and were awaiting a search warrant to enter the home, near Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard, on Thursday afternoon. Investigators are trying to determine the nature of the relationship between the woman and the man but do not believe it was domestic, Jachles said.

There are no other suspects, and police believe the stabbing was an isolated incident.

The man's death is the 51st confirmed homicide in Palm Beach County this year, according to a Palm Beach Post online database. It is at least the fourth incident that involved a stabbing.

West Palm Beach has reported 11 homicide cases during 2022. The city's total includes an officer-involved shooting and a shooting by a homeowner that were described by investigators as acts of self-defense.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on Twitter at @JuliusWhigham. Help support our work: Subscribe today.

