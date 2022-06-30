ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacquees Calls Out T-Pain For Accusing Him Of Monetizing His Viral Remixes

By @Djxo313
 4 days ago

Source: @DJXO313 / Crystal O


Headkrack and Lore’l of The Morning Hustle We chopped it up with the self-proclaimed King Of R&B Jacquees
! In this clip Jacquees shares his favorite albums of all time and surprisingly calls out T-Pain for slowing down his bag!

Now one thing about Jacquees, he’s gonna make a remix! Back in 2019 he went viral for his “Que Mix” of Ella Mai ‘s hit single, “ Trippin ” but not everyone was happy about it! The singer felt like his rendition took away attention from the original hit and it looks like T-Pain had no problem backing her up on this.

When the UK based artist  was asked about the remix controversy she said, “Boo’d Up” had five thousand remixes but when it comes to someone trying to monetize, then it becomes a different issue.” The song was eventually removed from Youtube.

Sounds like T-Pain name stays in the mix! Luckily Jacquees doesn’t seem to be bothered and says he’s still a big fan of the “rapper turnt singer.” Don’t miss our full interview with Jacquees! Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more exclusive content!

Ashanti, Issa Rae, Chloe Bailey And More Bring The Style To Essence Fest

Essence Festival is all about beauty and style, and our favorite celebrities are giving us both! From Issa Rae to Chloe Bailey, the stars are out, and their looks are popping!. You can’t have Essence Fest without hot fashions. This is a weekend of Black culture, and that means slaying is in order. The who’s who of Black Hollywood is in the building, and of course they are rocking some jazzy threads. Color has been the fashion theme of the festival this year, and the celebs got the memo. Check out how your favorite actresses, personalities, and musical stars fashionably worked these Essence Festival streets.
Music Exec Chaka Zulu Shot In Atlanta, Twitter Is Livid & Extends Prayers

The Hip-Hop music industry is reeling after renowned executive Chaka Zulu was shot on Sunday (June 26) in Atlanta. The Disturbing Tha Peace co-founder is expected to recover and is reportedly in critical but stable condition https://twitter.com/SeidenWSBTV/status/1541512222425468930 11 Alive reports that Chaka Zulu, Ludacris’ longtime manager, shot in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta according to […]
ATLANTA, GA
