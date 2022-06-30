ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Multiple vehicle car crash leaves 3 hospitalized

By Gloria Rebecca Gomez, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

Three people have been hospitalized after several cars crashed near Indian School Road and 111th Avenue in Phoenix.

At 8:45 a.m., Maricopa County Sheriff's Office received a call that multiple cars were involved in a crash near the intersection and on arrival found five cars. At least three people suffered possible life-threatening injuries, Sgt. Calbert Gillett said.

In a tweet, the office advised the public that the intersection would be closed for several hours.

Reach criminal justice reporter Gloria Rebecca Gomez at grgomez@gannett.com or on Twitter @glorihuh.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Multiple vehicle car crash leaves 3 hospitalized

