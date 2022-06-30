ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa General Hospital Turns Into Destination Wedding Location

By Travis Daily
995qyk.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you hear that Tampa General Hospital turned into a destination wedding location? Now, don’t start looking to book your special day there. This was a truly special event!. It was supposed to be Paul and Brittany’s wedding day...

995qyk.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

St. Pete 6-year-old can walk after undergoing spinal cord surgery

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A six-year-old from St. Petersburg can now walk on her own after undergoing spinal cord surgery and therapy. Mahi Patel is a fresh kindergarten graduate, and the six-year-old loves being outside and playing hide-and-go-seek. There was a time when doctors said she might never walk on...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
City
Tampa, FL
thegabber.com

Adoptable Pets in St. Petersburg

Scaredy Cat? Not really – Wednesday’s partially deaf, so she’s not always going to hear people approaching her. But… that means you need to learn to communicate with her differently, and many people don’t want to take the time, which is why she’s been in a shelter for months. This 3-year-old kitty can hear loud noises, but no doors opening or footsteps, so she needs a human who can learn to get her attention without scaring her. When someone is patient and respectful, Wednesday’s an affectionate, friendly cat. Despite her hearing loss, she’s a chatterbox with a raspy little meow. She will thrive in a home where she doesn’t have to compete for attention.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Destination Wedding#Emergency Surgery#Tgh#Props
travelawaits.com

My 6 Favorite Hikes Near Tampa, Florida

There is much more to do in Tampa than savoring a Cuban sandwich, watching the NFL Buccaneers or MLB Rays play, or spending the day at Busch Gardens. In fact, the outdoor recreation found in the Tampa area is incredible from paddle boarding to kayaking and yes, even hiking. Now,...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Music
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete named “best-run” city in Florida

July 2, 2022 - WalletHub recently named St. Petersburg the best-managed city in the state and its economy the second-best in the nation. The personal finance website compared the operating efficiency of the largest 150 cities to determine the effectiveness of local leadership. That included creating a “Quality of Services” based on 38 metrics across six categories, which WalletHub then measured against a city’s per-capita budget. St. Pete ranked first in Florida and 41st in the U.S. The city’s economic efficiency ranking fared even better, placing second in the nation. Austin, Texas, ranked first. View the full list here.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

CDC links Sarasota ice cream maker to deadly listeria outbreak

SARASOTA, Fla. - Amid the investigation into a multi-state listeria outbreak, officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are warning retailers who sell ice cream from Big Olaf Creamery in Sarasota not to serve the products to customers until further notice. Health officials with the CDC and the...
SARASOTA, FL
tampabeacon.com

Tampa’s Boom By The Bay 4th of July road closures

TAMPA – The city’s Independence Day celebrations are set for tomorrow and traffic on some roadways will be affected. According to a city press release, this year’s Boom By The Bay festivities will feature the biggest fireworks show in Tampa’s history along Bayshore Boulevard. Road closures...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

St. Pete hospitals fight nurse shortage with new incentives

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida hospitals have been struggling with the nursing shortage since the pandemic. Nationwide, there has been a downward trend in nurses and nursing school applicants. ICU nurse Megan Kelley says younger nurses have a learning curve that needs to be addressed so they can succeed...
FLORIDA STATE
WJBF.com

Onions sold in 5 states recalled for possible listeria contamination

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Georgia onion producer announced Thursday that it was recalling certain whole onions that could have been contaminated with listeria. A&M Farms of Lyons, Georgia, said the Little Bear brand Vidalia sweet onions included in the recall were packed between June 20 and June 23.
LYONS, GA
Outsider.com

Enormous Rat-Sized Snails Force Entire Florida Town Into Quarantine

Florida residents must watch out for rat-sized, eight-inch-long snails that have invaded the New Port Richey area of Pasco County. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) has placed a quarantine on the area since the snails carry rat lungworm, a parasite known to cause meningitis in humans and animals. This quarantine does not keep residents from moving outside of the affected zone. But they can not move plants, soil, yard waste, debris, compost, and building materials.
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Atlanta builder to debut its first townhome community in St. Petersburg

PulteGroup Inc. is set to open Shoreline, its first townhome community in St. Petersburg, on July 9. At 350 Surfside Ave. NE, the gated complex features 53 luxury townhomes, each with three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a two-car garage, according to a news release from the Atlanta-based builder. The community is within minutes of Carillon Park and the Howard Frankland and Gandy bridges.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy