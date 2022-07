INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Fourth of July is a time for celebration, but it can also be stressful for anyone with a pet that doesn’t like fireworks. Pets can become scared or disoriented by the sound of fireworks. Some animals will try to hide, but others could run away, says Kathy Underwood, the owner of Camp Bow Wow in Lawrence.

LAWRENCE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO