Look: Ben Simmons Had 2-Word Message Earlier Thursday

By Hunter Hodies
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ben Simmons had a nice two-word message on Thursday morning, though who knows if he's feeling the same way now. Simmons posted a photo of him on his Instagram...

ClutchPoints

Patrick Beverley reacts to being in Rudy Gobert trade after helping Timberwolves get back to playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves made a splash trade on Friday as they acquired Rudy Gobert in a monster deal. It’s a franchise-altering move, as the frontcourt is shaping up to be the best in the league. Fan-favorite Patrick Beverley was involved in the trade as well and is now heading to play for the Utah Jazz. […] The post Patrick Beverley reacts to being in Rudy Gobert trade after helping Timberwolves get back to playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
The Spun

Look: Meet the Girlfriend Of Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios

On Saturday afternoon, tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios stepped on the court for a third round match against No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon. Kyrgios has long be regarded as one of the most talented players in the sports. However, his short temper and on-court antics seemingly always get in the way of his ability to win.
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares Revealing Workout Photos

Alex Rodriguez isn't the only impressive athlete in his new relationship. The former MLB star turned NBA co-owner is dating fitness model Kathryne Padgett. The happy couple has been spotted at several sporting events in recent months. Padgett, who is based out of Dallas, Texas, is a National Physique Committee...
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Warriors must offer Nets for Kevin Durant

There’s no reason the Golden State Warriors should not at least try to get Kevin Durant back. Reuniting with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green shouldn’t be so bad, right? Kevin Durant caused a mess in the basketball world when has asked for a trade to leave the Brooklyn Nets. This came exactly three […] The post The perfect trade Warriors must offer Nets for Kevin Durant appeared first on ClutchPoints.
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saturday's James Harden News

James Harden will be meeting with the Philadelphia 76ers this Saturday, according to a report. Earlier this week, Harden declined his $47.3 million player option with the team. He's reportedly willing to work with the Eastern Conference franchise to get a team-friendly deal. Harden and the Sixers will begin negotiations...
The Spun

Wimbledon Announces Punishment For Nick Kyrgios, Stefanos Tsitsipas

Wimbledon announced on Sunday afternoon the punishment for the fiery Nick Kyrgios vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas match. While Kyrgios advanced in entertaining fashion, both players have been fined. Kyrgios has been hit with a $4,000 fine for "audible obscenity," as he was hit with a violation during the match. Tsitsipas, meanwhile,...
FastBreak on FanNation

LiAngelo Ball Has Signed With An NBA Team

The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield 'New Team' Rumor

Another day, another Baker Mayfield trade rumor. But this latest one is a little more interesting than some previous rumors. On Sunday, NFL insider Michael Balko reported that the Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks are still in discussions about a possible Mayfield trade. Per the report, a deal was close to being done, but then a "new team" entered the race.
The Spun

The Spun

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

