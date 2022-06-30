ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butner, NC

Chamber holds luncheon in Butner

The Butner-Creedmoor News
The Butner-Creedmoor News
 3 days ago
The Granville County Chamber of Commerce hosted its quarterly Women in Business Luncheon, presented by Clayton Homes Oxford, on June 30 at Butner Town Hall. The guest speaker was Linda Jordon of LRJ Coaching and Business Solutions, LLC. Lunch was catered by chamber member American Hero Pizza & Subs of Creedmoor, and the afternoon was filled with fellowship, skill building and networking. The chamber extends its thanks to Clayton Homes, Jordon, and the town of Butner for its hospitality and support. The next Women in Business Luncheon will be held on Thursday, Sept. 1 in Oxford.
Linda Jordon delivers her presentation.

The Butner-Creedmoor News

The Butner-Creedmoor News

Creedmoor, NC
