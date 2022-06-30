Chamber holds luncheon in Butner

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gifting Teachers a Gift Certificate for an Overnight Stay is how this Hotel Gives BackTravel & Give Back: Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cary, NC
A Mother Was Forced To Watch As Her Son Is Abducted From A North Carolina Parking LotThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDurham, NC
Some Eastern NC counties are canceling their 4th of July fireworks showsMelissaRaleigh, NC
Most expensive Durham neighborhoods--do you have a home here?ChannelocityDurham, NC
Most expensive Raleigh neighborhoods--would you live here?ChannelocityRaleigh, NC
cbs17
EnoFest returns to full experience, raising awareness to preserve and protect
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — “We are so glad to be back!”. Those are the words from EnoFest Director Greg Bell on Saturday. Bell, who looks forward to the tradition every year, said it’s a celebration that’s been going on since 1980. He said the goal is...
massachusettsnewswire.com
TerraBella Northridge senior community in N.C. named a Best Senior Living Award Winner for 2022-23
The Northwest-Raleigh-based community placed atop the newest rankings by U.S. News and World Report, which identify the top-performing communities across key senior living segments (Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, etc.) and throughout markets and locales nationwide. RALEIGH, N.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Senior living community TerraBella Northridge...
Here are the candidates running for the Wake County school board in 2022 election
Filing for school board elections runs until July 15.
cbs17
Non-profit building tiny homes in Chapel Hill, trying to help end affordable housing crisis
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Using faith to help end the affordable housing crisis. A local non-profit is using churches, volunteers and tiny homes to give more people a place where they can live. Having a home, no matter the size, is comforting. It’s especially important for people who don’t...
Small NC town hopes to turn vacant, historic buildings into thriving community once again
Whitakers, N.C. — A small town in our area is looking to make a big comeback. Whitakers -- just north of Rocky Mount -- has seen its population shrink for decades. It hoped a shot on a national TV show would give it a boost, but the town didn't make the cut.
'Education is power:' Former HBCU professor says growing up in Jim Crow shaped her teaching
Raleigh, N.C. — Former St. Augustine's Biology Professor Irene Clark spent more than 30 years as an educator. In that time, she touched many lives and nurtured countless students. In tonight's Forward Together Change Makers segment, WRAL's Ken Smith sits down with Professor Irene Clark to talk about her...
cbs17
Pullen Amusement Park prices increasing, City of Raleigh announces
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – If you’re planning a trip to take a spin on the rides and attractions at Pullen Park after the July 4 holiday, you may want to bring a little extra cash. The City of Raleigh announced a price increase for multiple amusements from the...
wunc.org
Multiple NC community colleges receive bomb threats
Story updated at 4:48 p.m. Multiple community colleges in North Carolina received bomb threats on Thursday. The main campus of Durham Tech and the Edgecombe County Community College campus in Rocky Mount were evacuated and eventually closed for the remainder of Thursday as authorities investigated the threats, according to social media posts from both colleges.
WECT
Marcia Morgan will replace Jason Minnicozzi as the NHC Democratic Party’s nominee in the state Senate race
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Democratic Party has announced that Jason Minnicozzi’s replacement in the state Senate race in District 7 will be Marcia Morgan. “Marcia couldn’t enter this race at a more critical time and we are thrilled to have her in this...
Former Guilford County Schools chief of staff dies
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Nora Carr, the former chief of staff with Guilford County Schools, died on Thursday after a brief illness, according to GCS Superintendent Sharon Contreras. She served GCS for over 13 years as chief of staff and oversaw strategic planning, communication, volunteers, partnerships, media relations, crisis management, legislative affairs and policy […]
Foodie news: Big seafood news (July 1, 2022)
Raleigh, N.C. — Locals Seafood has purchased a building in east Raleigh, off New Bern Ave just outside the beltline, to establish a new headquarters. The retail market will be the highlight of the location, featuring a large selection of fresh seafood, value-added goods, kitchen tools, and more. Eventually, Locals will open a deli-style market counter with a dry-aged fish section, raw bar, and fry shack that will allow customers to experience NC seafood in a variety of ways. The move will not impact Locals’ existing farmers market locations or its restaurant at Durham Food Hall. However, they will close their restaurant at Transfer Company Food Hall at the end of July (the restaurant will run specials and feature fan favorites throughout the month). Locals expects to open the new retail market later this fall. Keep up with the transition/growth on their social media and their site here.
alamancenews.com
Burlington fireworks set for tonight – at new location
2022 has new location due to ongoing construction at City Park. The City of Burlington’s annual July fireworks show will take place tonight – Friday, July 1. The Independence Day celebration fireworks show will be shot from the Burlington Athletic Stadium, home of the Burlington Sock Puppets baseball team.
Raleigh News & Observer
Popular Transfer Co. eatery will depart Raleigh food hall for a new headquarters
Transfer Co. Food Hall is losing one of its cornerstone tenants. Locals Seafood announced Thursday that it will close its restaurant location in the food hall at the end of July. The move comes as Locals plans to build a new headquarters in East Raleigh. The Raleigh seafood company made...
WRAL
Historic north Raleigh home on the market for 3 days, sells for $4.2 million
The home on 3424 Bellevue Road, along with elegant architect, has a unique story. According to the home's buyer, it was one of the first homes in north Raleigh in the late 30s. The home's original builder, from the Dixon/Kirby construction group, first built the house with a view of rolling plains.
2 NC workers fired for not joining company's daily Christian devotionals, EEOC says
The plaintiffs, one an atheist and the other an agnostic, say the daily prayer meetings went against their respective religious beliefs.
Educator says she lost job at Durham Catholic school because she’s transgender
“It was really awful. Very, very hurtful,” said Wilhelmina Indermaur, who has taught for five years.
cbs17
Six-richest billionaires in North Carolina located in Raleigh-Durham
RALEIGH, N.C. (STACKER/WNCN) — Americans know billionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates. But how many billionaires are located in the Raleigh-Durham area?. According to a Stacker report, the six wealthiest billionaires in North Carolina are all located within the Research Triangle Park. Using data from Forbes,...
'I hate to see it go': Iconic Raleigh Char-Grill to be redeveloped for 20-story high-rise
"It's been here for so long, it's iconic for sure," one customer said.
Lawsuit alleges North Carolina company punished, fired employees for not attending prayer sessions
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A lawsuit has been filed against a Greensboro-based home renovation company, alleging it required employees to participate in “prayer sessions” as a condition of employment, in violation of federal law. According to the EEOC’s lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aurora Renovations and Developments LLC retaliated against employees who opposed required participation in religious […]
