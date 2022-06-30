ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evergy says people hawking solar panels are not from the company

KNSS Radio
 3 days ago

Evergy is warning customers of unscrupulous sales tactics involving salespeople not partnered with the company.

Some phone and/or door-to-door sales teams inform customers that Evergy sent them to conduct a solar report. The sales teams tell the customer they're partnering with Evergy to install rooftop solar systems.

Evergy says if customers are interested in installing solar panels, they should visit the Solar Installation Evergy website for a list of questions they should ask any solar installer. Customers can also reach out to the Evergy solar hotline at 816-242-5971.

