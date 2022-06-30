ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No injuries, nine people displaced in Oak Harbor apartment fire

By Daniel Carson, Fremont News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 3 days ago

OAK HARBOR — A  fire at an apartment complex on Thursday morning forced nine people from their units and caused an estimated $35,000 in damage to a Center Street building.

The Portage Fire District issued a release on the fire, which happened shortly before 6 a.m. The fire was caused by a carelessly placed hot grill with charcoal briquettes that smoldered all night until finally turning into a dangerous fire.

According to the fire district, the nine people were uninjured but were displaced by the fire.

Ottawa County 911 received a report of flames coming from the back of a seven-unit

apartment building at 117 Center St.

Oak Harbor police officer Clay Balduf and Sgt. Brandon Amory, Deputy Jim Reagan, and Deputy Zach Johnson of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office arrived first, working together to quickly evacuate the building and attempting to put out the flames with fire extinguishers.

Portage firefighters quickly knocked down flames

When Portage firefighters arrived, they made a quick knock-down of the fire outside, according to the fire district.

Assisted by mutual aid companies from Allen-Clay Joint Fire District and Erie Township Fire/EMS, firefighters went inside and extinguished the remaining flames that had spread into a small loft.

A smoke alarm was present but not functioning in the main fire apartment, according to the release.

Mid-County EMS responded and provided emergency medical services and firefighter rehabilitation on scene.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Communications division and Oak Harbor police dispatchers also played a critical role.

Red Cross helping displaced residents

The American Red Cross responded to secure shelter, food, and clothing for eight residents.

The ninth displaced resident was arrested at the scene on charges unrelated to the fire incident., according to the fire district.

Residents will not be able to return to their homes until the property owner’s contractor is able to safely restore electrical service.

This is the second fire in two days in the Portage Fire District response area, but the fire district reported that there is no reason to believe the two are connected.

The fire district also reported that a fire on Wednesday destroyed a barn and several outbuildings in the 12000 block of West Portage River South Road. There were no injuries in that fire.

dacarson@gannett.com

419-334-1046

Twitter: @DanielCarson7

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: No injuries, nine people displaced in Oak Harbor apartment fire

Comments / 0

 

