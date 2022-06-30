ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, RI

Police chiefs offer guidance for protecting RI schools from shooters

By Linda Borg, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 3 days ago
LINCOLN — Police chiefs from across the state on Thursday released a checklist of recommendations to help schools reduce the threat of a mass shooting.

“This is what keeps police chiefs up at night,” said Narragansett Police Chief Sean Corrigan, president of the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association, referring to the thought of an active shooter in a school.

In the wake of the recent mass shootings, the association formed a school safety committee – which includes superintendents, fire chiefs, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and others – to develop guidelines for making school buildings less vulnerable.

Chief Edward A. Mello of Jamestown said schools have had detailed fire safety standards for many years. Now, he said, it’s time they have “best practices” for other safety threats.

“It’s concerning that there are no school codes for active threats,” he said. “Although many of our schools have such plans, some have no such system.”

Physical security is only one piece of the puzzle. Schools also have to develop clear lines of communication with their communities' police departments, including a memorandum of understanding to allow the police remote access into the school buildings.

Safety measures:RI schools to get thousands for safety updates; districts told to look for weaknesses

Recently:Elorza seeks middle-school principal's firing over failure to notify police of gun scare

“As law-enforcement agencies, there is no greater cause than to protect our kids,” Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said. “The key is partnerships. That’s what today is all about.”

Law-enforcement officials stressed that these are recommendations, not mandates, and said the cost will vary from district to district.

Earlier this month, Gov. Dan McKee announced that the Department of Education would approve up to $500,000 in emergency funds for each district to make additional security upgrades. About $25 million is available statewide.

The safety recommendations announced Thursday cover everything from double-locking entranceways to creating a video for parents that includes various scenarios and spells out what to do and not to do.

Some are easy, such as making sure side doors are not wedged open, and providing school-building floor plans and key fobs to the police.

Others are more cost-intensive, such as installing audio systems that can alert teachers and staff to a threat, and installing ballistic-resistant film on glass.

The school safety committee recommends that districts planning to renovate or build a new school consult with police prior to approving plans.

Many of the recommendations offer common-sense advice: classrooms with climate control should remain locked, a direct-notification process should be established between schools and the police, “go-kits” including a student roster should be developed for each classroom, and first-aid supplies and comfort items should be stocked.

Training includes “age-appropriate” threat training to students, guidance for bus drivers and substitute teachers and in-house crisis training for all staff.

Schools are also urged to conduct weekly inspections of door locks, cameras and communication systems and to report any repairs immediately.

Lincoln Supt. Lawrence Filippelli urged districts to hire more school resource officers, saying they create valuable relationships between students and law enforcers that can lead to important tips of possible threats.

But youth activists in Providence have argued for the removal of resource officers, claiming they target students of color and create an atmosphere of distrust within the building.

Schools have completed the safety inspections that they were asked to conduct a few weeks ago, and Filippelli said they are under review by the state Department of Education. The inspections are aimed at identifying potential school safety issues and addressing any necessary repairs or upgrades.

Linda Borg covers education for the Journal.

IN THIS ARTICLE
