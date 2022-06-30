ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Former chairman, Savannah native Don Waters resigns from Georgia Board of Regents post

By Will Peebles, Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aqhmq_0gRCi2Gf00

Savannahian Don Waters, who has served on the Georgia Board of Regents since 2013, has resigned, Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Thursday.

Kemp nominated Patrick Jones to the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia to fill the vacated seat representing the First Congressional District. Waters was first appointed to the Board on March 1, 2013, by then-Gov. Nathan Deal.

He was appointed as the board's chairman for a one-year term in 2018.

Column:Don Waters: Community leadership is a marathon, not a sprint

Q&A:Former regents chairman links state’s future success to educational efforts now

"I am very grateful for Don Water's contributions to the Board and our state during his time as a Regent," said Governor Kemp. "As a past chairman of the Board and a proud alumnus of two USG institutions, his impact on the system and generations of its students will continue to be felt for years to come. Marty and I wish him and Cindy well-earned time enjoyed together. I also look forward to the impact Patrick Jones will have on the Board, as it furthers the university system's reputation as a world-class education provider. With a wealth of experience as a leader in the private sector, he will help ensure our postsecondary education campuses continue to produce top talent for this state of opportunity."

Chairman of the Board of Regents Harold Reynolds and University System Chancellor Sonny Perdue also shared the following regarding their friend and colleague, Regent Don Waters:

“Having known Don for the last 20 years, I’ve seen how strongly he believes in local communities, this state, and in investing in education," said Chairman Harold Reynolds. "Don is a staunch advocate for doing everything we can to work together and create educational opportunities that empower ourselves and our neighbors. I’ve learned a lot from him as both a leader and as a Georgian, and I know many others have, too. He’s served the university system and his beloved hometown of Savannah well, and the Board and I are grateful for all he’s done on behalf of faculty, staff, and especially students. We also look forward to working with Patrick Jones as he joins us in continuing to move the University System of Georgia forward.”

“Regent Don Waters throughout his life has championed the idea that knowledge and education allow students, no matter where they live in Georgia, to pursue their dreams and build a better life for themselves, their families, their community, and their state," said Chancellor Sonny Perdue.

"He learned this early on from his mother, Bernice, who as a librarian brought home books for him and his brother to read and learn from. And he took it to heart as a student and graduate of the former Armstrong State College and the University of Georgia School of Law.

Previous reporting:Regents approve former governor Sonny Perdue as next University System of Georgia chancellor

"The University System of Georgia is going to miss Don’s counsel as a member of the Board of Regents, but I take heart that his impact on students and our mission lives on with the Waters College of Health Professions on what is now the Armstrong Campus of Georgia Southern University. It has been an honor to have Don and Cindy as members of the USG family, and we wish them our very best. We are also happy to welcome Patrick Jones to the Board and know he will be a great addition.”

Waters also serves on the boards of the Armstrong State University Foundation, the New York University School of Dentistry, and the University of California at Los Angeles College of Dentistry. Locally, Waters serves as the chairman of the board of trustees for Union Mission, Inc., the Chatham County Hospital Authority, and Sweetener Solutions, LLC.

He is also a member of the board of directors for Coastal Bankshares, Inc.

Over the years, he has served on boards for the United Way of the Coastal Empire, Savannah Economic Development Authority, Telfair Museums, Savannah Country Day School, and Armstrong Foundation.

Will Peebles is the enterprise reporter for Savannah Morning News. He can be reached at wpeebles@gannett.com and @willpeeblessmn on Twitter.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Grice Connect

Gov. Kemp addresses Georgia School Safety & Homeland Security Conference

Governor Brian P. Kemp spoke to local and state public safety personnel, school resource officers (SROs), other law enforcement officers, emergency management personnel, teachers, school administration officials, and school counselors at the 2022 Georgia School Safety & Homeland Security Conference. Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA) hosted the event in partnership with the Georgia Department of Education. Having started in 2009, the three-day event is the state’s premier and longest-running conference for school safety.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Government
State
California State
State
Georgia State
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Government
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

These candidates lost badly, but now are claiming fraud

When Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp overwhelmingly won the Republican primary in Georgia on May 24, his chief opponent former Sen. David Perdue was quick to admit it was over. "Everything I said about Brian Kemp was true, but here's the other thing I said was true: he is a much better choice than Stacey Abrams," he said shortly after polls closed, referring to the matchup this fall between Kemp and Democrat Abrams. "And so we are going to get behind our governor."
GEORGIA STATE
Grice Connect

‘Rally for Roe’ at Bulloch County Courthouse this Saturday

The Young Democrats at Georgia Southern University, Students with Disabilities Advocacy Group, and Madeline Ryan Smith for Georgia are holding another reproductive rights rally this Saturday, July 2nd, 2022. “Rally for Roe 2.0” will be held at the Bulloch County Courthouse starting at 4 p.m.. The courthouse is located at 2 N Main St, Statesboro.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID transmission among pre-school and school-aged young people in both Cobb County and statewide high and increasing

Community transmission of COVID-19 among young people from pre-school through undergraduate college age is high and increasing for every age category: pre-school, public school-aged and undergraduate college age in both Cobb County and statewide. The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19...
COBB COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harold Reynolds
Person
Sonny Perdue
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regent University#Politics State#Politics Governor#Usg#University System
mocoshow.com

Olney Chick-Fil-A Introduces New Owner/Operator

Back in March, the owner/operator of Olney’s Chick-Fil-A restaurant announced that he will be relocating to Georgia to open a new Chick-Fil-A in Savannah. In his letter to the community he wrote that a new owner would be in place by July and that the Chick-Fil-A corporate offices would be running the restaurant from April until then, asking for grace during the transition period. Earlier in the week, the restaurant introduced its new owner/operator, Arlington Duncan while thanking the interim manager who took over for the last 3 months.
OLNEY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
american-rails.com

Georgia Scenic Train Rides

Once containing more rail lines than any other southeastern state, Georgia's history with the iron horse is both rich and diverse. It was served by several famous names (Southern Railway, Louisville & Nashville/Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, Central of Georgia, Atlantic Coast Line, and the Seaboard Air Line) and which connected many important cities.
GEORGIA STATE
Action News Jax

These new laws go into effect July 1 in Georgia

ATLANTA — It’s a strange July 1 for new Georgia laws. Friday, the first day of the month, is when most new laws passed by the General Assembly customarily take effect. But this year, many of the most important measures either became law as soon as Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed them, while a few of the General Assembly’s most consequential accomplishments won’t take effect until January or even later.
GEORGIA STATE
foodmanufacturing.com

Georgia Company Recalls Vidalia Onions

A&M Farms of Lyons, Georgia, is voluntarily recalling select whole Vidalia onions packed on one pack line between June 20-23 because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
LYONS, GA
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
509K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy