Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez has been hailed a “wonder woman” after she rushed to help an elderly man who collapsed on board an American Airlines flight.Ms Vasquez, who shot to fame representing the Pirates of the Caribbean actor in his defamation case against Amber Heard, was sitting in first class with her bodyguard on a flight from Los Angeles to New York earlier this week when the elderly man suffered a medical emergency, reported TMZ.Passengers on the flight told the outlet that the man in his 70s collapsed and hit his head close to where the 37-year-old firebrand attorney was sitting.Ms Vasquez and her bodyguard reportedly leaped into action, with the attorney immediately contacting her brother-in-law who is a doctor to talk them through how to assist the man.

