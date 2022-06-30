ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liz Cheney tells Republicans to pick between Constitution or Trump

CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a message to Republicans, Rep. Liz Cheney...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 39

Liberalism Disease
17h ago

Liz, I not only sustain our "Constitution" I vote out power hungry RINO'S like you! Wyoming will show you the 🚪 DOOR!!

Reply
8
Train
2d ago

🛑 And you wonder why we say 🙄 White people who don't support Liz Cheney and her leadership for the Republican party be sour when exposed. 👋 Stand up for a Republican part that makes sence and dosen't lie! Vote for credibility not insanity 🤡s ⛔

Reply(1)
4
motor1
3d ago

hey lizzy.. we are going to get Trump.. the constitution. and the SCOTUS.. oh yeah.. we get all that.. and not you.. bye bye..

Reply
4
