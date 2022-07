If you would like to stay cool during your workout, favorite sport or just while relaxing in hotter climates you might be interested in QOOLA. A wearable air-conditioner that features four cooling modes allow you to drop the temperature around your body to a comfortable 15° C or 59°F. QOOLA also features a warming mode which can increase the temperature to a maximum of 45° or 113°F enabling you to stay comfortable wherever you may be. Launched by Kickstarter this month the project has already raised over $150,000 thanks to over 1,800 backers with still 14 days remaining.

