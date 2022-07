With a distinct efficiency, the PGA Tour added seven more players to the list of those who have been indefinitely suspended because of their participation in a LIV Golf event. In a memo sent to players Thursday, Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said those who teed off on Day 1 at the LIV event in Portland, Oregon, will join the 17 members that were suspended for playing in the Saudi-backed league’s first event last month.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO