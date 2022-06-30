NERF's Take On Destiny's Gjallarhorn Rocket Launcher Is Bonkers: Here's How You Can Get One

Seven months after the release of "Halo Infinite," fans of the game will finally be able to try out co-op. Although many are eager to jump straight into the action, 343 Industries (the game studio behind the title) is not quite ready to pull the trigger on that just yet. Before co-op becomes available to all "Halo Infinite" players, a select bunch will be able to try it out in a beta test, starting as early as July 11, 2022. Getting beta access is fairly easy, but like most things in life, it's going to cost you. However, with the number of quality of life changes 343 Industries is bringing to co-op in "Halo Infinite," it just might be worth it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO