Healing Our Food System with Soul Food

Contact: 404 West 8th St., Ramona 760-789-3348 www.fccramona.org. Formation: Azusa Pacific University; Princeton Theological Seminary, NJ; University of Aberdeen, Scotland. Pastor Wes Ellis: Curiosity, initially. From a very young age, I was so interested in who God is and what scripture is teaching us. The second answer to that is that God wouldn’t let me get away. I considered going more into a teaching route, becoming a professor. I got my PhD with that in the back of my mind. But what drew me back to the church was my sense that the way God encounters this world and brings healing is through relationships. There’s nowhere better for me to teach and wrestle with scripture and do those things I’m passionate about in the context of giving myself and immersing myself in a family of church-faithful people. The turning point for my calling was covid. I know that is recent, and I’ve been a pastor for much longer. But even up to the time of covid, I was thinking, OK, I’m a pastor, I’ll get my PhD, teach, of course remain part of the church and do some pastoring on the side. But during covid, because I was separated from my own ambitions and I needed the support of the people around me and of the church, I was drawn back to the simplicity of caring about a community of people. So, I’m deeply passionate about the bigger theological questions that haunt the church, but my calling is to minister to this small family of people in Ramona who are faithfully trying to follow Jesus. I’m finding joy and fulfillment in being part of that.

