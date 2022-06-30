Colorado Trail: Internal Terrain of Thru-Hiking

This series is a retrospective on my 2020 Colorado Trail thru-hike. On the edge of the Green River, I slept more deeply than I had in ages, curled into dreams that bled into other dreams. Megan and I stowed our respective gear away with ease and fluidity, without feeling like we...
Let me start this off by saying that I am most definitely not a fan of the cold. Yes, I grew up in rural Indiana, where winters consisted of mornings helping dad shovel the driveway and afternoons sledding or building snowmen. And yes, I went to college in upstate New York, where a polar vortex was a annual occurrence and students often had to trudge through multiple feet of snow to class. And yes again, I now reside in Colorado, a state well known for it’s unpredictable cod fronts and winter activities. It’s not like I don’t have experience in the cold or avoid it completely. But anyone that has known me long enough, knows that most of the time, unless bundled up in a cozy sweater or a large coat I do not, I repeat DO NOT, function well in the cold. Well, at least not right away.
On the morning of 6/1/22 the owner of the hotel in Chama drove me and some other hikers up to the pass. We decided to backtrack to hit the CO/NM, just to make things official. I was in awe by the grassy rolling mountains and quaking green of aspens everywhere I looked. If this is what northern NM was like, then I had definitely missed out.
My background is in photography, and I’d like to think of myself as a visual storyteller. I’m constantly taking photos of my outdoor adventures. It’s who I am and what I do. Words on the other hand, don’t come easy. I really have to work at them, even after years of experience in technical writing. I mostly use words to support images, rather than the other way around.
Our group spent the morning in Harpers Ferry. Cricket, Come Along, and I got resupply boxes at the post office. My new excitement is seeing what treats my parents snuck into the box. This time I scored a York peppermint pattie in addition to peanut M&Ms! Hobble-It’s box got returned so Cricket and I gave her some food. Oh, and I sent myself a new pair of Salomon shoes. My old pair gracefully retired at ~1,075 trail miles.
My friend dropped me off around 8:00 at Harpers Ferry. I thought about just doing the Maryland Challenge (get through 40 miles of “flat” Maryland in one day), but ultimately I realized that this would make for a tough day tomorrow. I had done the 4 state challenge before with my backpacking club, so I didn’t feel really any desire to close to that on this trip. Regardless, Maryland is extremely flat and it’s hard to not do big miles in this state. I did get really hungry towards the end of the day, so I did something I had never done before on this trip. I UberEated. Sounds ridiculous, I know. But there are so many gaps and parking lots in the Maryland section that I couldn’t help myself. I got a Popeyes chicken sandwich and a soda. The driver told me this was the first delivery to the trail she had ever done. On top of that, another thru hiker was able to get a hitch from this driver into town to resupply. Everyone won!
